ALBION — Winning plays.
They are the plays that come with experience. They are the plays that not everyone wants to do. They are the plays that make your team better.
They are the plays that Central Noble senior Ryan Schroeder makes every game.
And they are plays he’s been making for the last few years.
“You always need those kids on your team. You can count on him for anything,” Central Noble senior Connor Essegian said Tuesday. “You need a big shot? He’ll step up. You need a big rebound or a stop? He’s there.”
Schroeder hit a few big shots during Saturday’s semi-state game against Carroll (Flora). He hit a three-pointer to put Central Noble up seven with 4:43 left. Then, with two minutes to go, he stole the ball in the corner and drove all the way in for the lay-up to push the lead back to four.
“Having Ryan get on loose balls and make the extra pass just lifts the whole team up,” Central Noble senior Logan Gard said. “Like when he makes a good read on a set that’s called and we get a score or lay-up, it gives us a lot of energy.”
Schroeder showed off his toughness near the end of the win over Blackhawk Christian in the North Judson Regional final. He dove on a loose ball near the stands and ended up getting floor burn on his arm and hand. He had to be taped up to finish the game.
“He’s accepted his role without any complaints. He’s our best defender. He’s not the most athletic guy, but he works his tail off,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said.
Schroeder averages 8.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists per game, and he’s a 50% shooter from the field. He was a go-to scorer for his middle school team, but that changed once he made the jump to high school.
“It was difficult at first, but I bought into it and our team has as well,” Schroeder said. “That’s why were successful.”
Bodey said, “He does the right things. With how many times we run the high-low action with Connor and Logan, he gets the ball where it needs to go. Sometimes it’s Logan for a lay-up or dunk, and sometimes it’s Connor for a three, and Ryan makes that decision. He’s just a total team guy, doesn’t care about stats and just wants to win.”
Over the course of his career, Schroeder has thrived in his role and his confidence has soared.
“He’ll take shots that he wouldn’t take in previous years, that we’ve wanted him to take,” Gard said.
Essegian said, “He’s gotten a lot more confident in his game, including his IQ and his understanding of the game. Every year it’s gotten better and better. It’s great to see the growth.”
Bodey said, “His sophomore year, he was a reluctant shooter and didn’t shoot it very much, and that’s kind of grew more and more his junior year. This year, he’s not a reluctant shooter.”
Essegian and Schroeder have been playing together since AAU basketball in middle school, and Essegian has noticed Schroeder’s improvement as a leader, a teammate and a player.
“It’s something that I’ve always valued in him,” Essegian said. “It’s something that we’re going to need for one more weekend.”
