LAGRANGE — Madison Keil, a Lakeland High School senior, recently helped The Farm Place foster home, in LaGrange County as part of her senior project to earn a Leading EDGE diploma.
Keil, an avid golfer and member of the Lakeland High School girls golf team organized a golf outing to benefit The Farm Place.
The golf tournament, which was held at Heron Creek Golf Club, in LaGrange was a glow in the dark tournament.
Thirteen teams participated raising $2,500 for The Farm Place, exceeding her original goal of $1,000.
Keil said it exceeded her initial expectations.
“Everyone had a great time, although some found it a little disorienting trying to hit a glowing golf ball in the dark,” she said.
Money raised will go toward the building of a new barn, offices and counseling center at The Farm Place.
With the success of this year’s tournament Keil said there is a chance that the tournament may continue as an annual event.
Sponsors included Phigenics, Farmers State Bank, LaGrange Family Dentistry, Romer’s Restaurant and Apex Golf Lab. Several families also sponsored holes including the Keils, Warreners, Stanjevich’s, and Mullens.
With the senior projects Lakeland High School students are encouraged to choose a topic or community service event that they are passionate about. The Leading EDGE program requires students to go beyond basic studies by participating in career internships, community service projects, and choosing a senior project that will somehow benefit the community.
Lakeland High School teacher Sherry Severson complimented Keil on her hard work in and out of the classroom.
Keil made the IHSAA state golf finals the past two seasons and helped lead the Lakeland girls golf team to an NECC conference regular season championship and NECC tournament championship two years in a row. She also earned varsity letters in girls soccer and basketball.
Each player of the winning team received a sleeve of golf balls, a package of tees, and ball markers donated by Heron Creek Golf Club. Second place received green fee discount coupons. To make things fun for the less-than-stellar golfers, the last-place team also received green fee coupons.
Madison’s dad, Chris Keil, is the former owner of Heron Creek golf course and was a great help in organizing the tournament. He and his wife, Monica, must be very proud of Madison. She is a stand-out senior and currently has an internship at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. Madison was offered a golf scholarship from Valparaiso University and she will study nursing there next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.