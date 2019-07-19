BOONE, Iowa — Baseball has been a big part of the Mishler family, led by patriarch Joel, who was head coach at his alma mater Westview High School as well as led a program at the junior college level at Glen Oaks Community College in nearby Centreville, Michigan.
One of his sons just received his first opportunity to be a head baseball coach as Nic Mishler was hired to lead the program at Des Moines Area Community College.
Mishler’s hiring was announced in a story that was posted on the college’s athletics website, dmaccbears.com, on June 10. The 2009 Westview graduate replaced David Pearson, who was Bears’ skipper for three seasons before moving on to become an assistant coach NCAA Division I North Dakota State.
Mishler was the pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at DMACC this past season after spending five seasons as an assistant coach at the Division I level himself at Valparaiso University. The 2009 KPC Media Group Prep Baseball Player of the Year coached pitchers and catchers and helped with recruiting at Valpo.
“He’s very experienced,” Des Moines Area Community College athletics director B.J. McGinn said of Mishler in the story posted at dmaccbears.com. “He had seven years of Division I coaching experience before he got here so this is his ninth year of coaching. He’s played a major role in all of the recruitments of our current and future incoming players and I thought that was critical in keeping that group together, especially coming off a conference championship.”
Prior to joining the coaching staff at VU, Mishler spent two seasons as a student assistant at Grand Canyon University, serving as the bullpen coach and assisting with the pitchers at the Phoenix, Arizona, school. Mishler said he learned a lot in his experiences at Grand Canyon and Valparaiso.
McGinn said other considerations included Mishler’s exceptional organization, which, he said, will be huge in terms of managing a program.
“I wanted to continue moving in the direction that we are and continuing the culture that we have,” McGinn said.
Mishler said it was DMACC’s rich baseball history that attracted him to the program.
“When Coach Pearson called me, it was a no-brainer,” Mishler said. “Once I was here, getting to know everyone in the athletic department and at the college — it’s such a close family and I loved everything about that. So when the opportunity came to be the head coach, I knew I wanted to be a part of that and help lead the team and continue the success we had with Coach Pearson.”
Mishler, a native of Shipshewana, played two seasons at Kellogg Community College in Battle Creek, Michigan, where he served as the team’s closer and pitched in the National Junior College Athletic Association Division II World Series. Mishler finished his bachelor’s degree in sports management at Grand Canyon University.
Mishler said his dream was to play in the majors, but he realized as a youngster that the dream wasn’t going to happen.
“The next way for me to stay in baseball was to be a coach and it’s something I’ve always wanted to do,” Mishler said. “I loved being an assistant coach, but being a head coach has always been a dream of mine. I didn’t expect it to happen this fast.”
Mishler admits that he got lucky becoming a head coach as quickly as he did.
“I got lucky that this opened up and that B.J. gave me the opportunity to become the head coach,” Mishler said. “I want to thank B.J., Dr. Drew Nelson (DMACC-Boone Campus Provost) and Robert Denson (DMACC President) for the opportunity,”
Mishler said he will continue to work with DMACC’s pitching staff. “Pitching is something I’m very passionate about,” he said. “I have coached other positions, but pitching is definitely my specialty.”
Mishler has stayed in contact with the freshmen on the 2018-19 DMACC team and said he expects all of them to return to DMACC this fall. He is also pleased with the progress that has been made in recruiting.
“We have been able to put together a really good class of incoming freshmen, a very talented group, and we’re very excited to get them on campus and get them in the mix with our new sophomores,” Mishler said.
One of those incoming freshmen will be outfielder Matthew Jones, who graduated from Westview on May 30.
Nic’s brother, Zac Mishler, just finished his third season as an assistant baseball coach at NCAA Division II Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia. Zac, a 2011 Westview graduate, got his college baseball coaching start at St. Joseph’s College in Rensselaer after graduating from IPFW in 2015 and being a relief pitcher for the Mastodons for two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.