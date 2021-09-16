LAGRANGE — The Northeast Corner Conference girls soccer tournament championship will be an All-LaGrange County matchup after Lakeland and Westview won on Thursday night.
The Lakers outlasted West Noble in a 4-3 overtime win, while the Warriors battled Central Noble for a 2-0 victory. Lakeland and Westview meet up in the title match in Emma at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Lakeland 4, West Noble 3, OT
The Lakers had a 3-1 lead with four minutes left in regulation until Sherlyn Torres and Neyda Macias scored in a 30-second span and send the match into overtime.
In the second overtime period, Lakeland’s Gracelyn Weimer was taken down in the box, awarding the Lakers with a penalty kick. Brooklyn Olinger took the shot and hit the bottom of the crossbar and landed just inside the white line for the game-winner.
“It was a little stressful at the end, but it was an awesome game,” Lakeland coach Derrick Sherck said. “Both teams left it out there. I was proud of my team though, because it would have been easy to give up after those last two late goals. We kept our heads up and battled back.”
“It was difficult. All across the field I think there was improvement by our team as well as Lakeland. Then, we could have had improvement by the officials,” West Noble Erika Ingram said. “I will say we came back and the odds weren’t in our favor.”
The Lakers were able to build its lead with speed of Alivia Rasler at the top of the offense. She got out on a breakaway up the sideline after a throw-in. She sprinted past the backline of West Noble and scored easily for the first goal.
“Alivia played well,” Sherck said. “She’s finally healthy again. She been going with a bum ankle since the Central Noble game. She’s played really well the last couple of games. We left her up top by herself playing in a new role and she played a heckuva game.
West Noble attacked relentlessly with Torres and Macias. Torres had a breakaway of her own but her shot skimmed the top of the crossbar. To start the second half, she nearly scored while she was missing one of her cleats. Torres finally got one to go after heading the ball upfield to herself then got a foot on the ball with a defender draped all over her to tie the match.
Rasler gave Lakeland back the lead midway through the second half after a nice, long pass by Olinger. Rasler once again got behind the defense and score.
Olinger scored her first goal after a handball in the box on West Noble. She took the penalty kick and scored for the 3-1 lead.
Westview 2, Central Noble 0
In Albion at Hidden Diamonds Park, the Warriors (8-1-2) were pushed by Central Noble (5-3-2), which was missing a couple of key players.
Brianna Munoz scored a goal and assisted on the other made by Paige Riegsecker.
“I thought we played good. We played sound defensively. We really wanted to tighten up because we gave up three goals the last time. We lost focus last time,” Westview coach Jesse Ward said. “(Central Noble) is very good at home. It’s a very difficult place to play.”
Westview beat Central Noble 5-3 earlier in the season, so Ward was proud of his defense earning the shutout on Thursday.
“We kept the ball in front of us. I thought Madison Hooley did a good job in goal tonight. She was much more active off her line. She was much more confident and louder,” Ward said.
Westview has already played Lakeland once this season and beat them 5-2 in LaGrange.
