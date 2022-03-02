WATERLOO — After a rough start, East Noble dug in defensively to get back into Tuesday’s Class 4A sectional opener at DeKalb.
Northrop still found plenty of offense, however, and with a hot start to the second half, kept the Knights at arm’s length.
Leading by two at the half, the Bruins spread the scoring around to push the lead to double digits, and kept the Knights at arm’s length in claiming an 83-72 win.
Northrop (13-10) will face Carroll (2-20) in Friday’s second semifinal game. Host DeKalb (10-12) opens the action at 6 against Snider (16-7), which slipped past North Side 60-59 in Tuesday’s opener.
The Bruins started quickly in the second half with offense coming from everywhere, and went on to 62 points in the last two quarters, 31 in each. Their lead always seemed safe after that with the ball in the hands of slick senior Jalen Jackson, who had a game-high 37 points and 13 rebounds.
When East Noble had to foul toward the end, Jackson always seemed to have the ball, and hit 15-of-18 at the line.
“Jalen Jackson is very special, one of the best players Fort Wayne has seen in the past few years,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “He does it all and he’s a great kid. He’s going to go a long way.”
East Noble had its own special performance from 6-foot-9 senior Chris Hood, who had 33 points and 17 rebounds. He rescued the Knights almost single-handedly from an early 13-2 deficit, and helped keep the Bruins out of their running game.
He had 12 of East Noble’s 19 in the first half, and scored eight straight in the third quarter as the Knights fought to stay within range.
“For him to go out like that is really special,” Durnell said. “He just dominated the game.
“Our younger guys, seeing the fight that our guys showed all year long is going to have a huge impact on our program. I can’t thank these seniors enough. This was a really special group that this program will remember for a long time.”
East Noble limited Northrop to eight points over the final 13 1/2 minutes before intermission.
“Once we settled into the game we played a lot better,” Durnell said. “The second quarter was really good basketball.
“A lot of credit to them. They got hot and hit a few shots in a row and put us in a little hole. We were never able to get out of it. They had some of their role guys step up for them.”
Daiman Alexander had three baskets during the third-quarter surge and finished with 12 points for the Bruins. Roosevelt Norfleet hit three threes and scored 11. Devin Campos missed his first six threes, but nailed three in a row in the second half, when Northrop hit 21-of-26 (81%) from the field.
No other East Noble players reached double figures. Owen Ritchie hit three threes for nine points and Keegan Foster also tallied nine.
In the opener, Karson Jenkins had 22 of Snider’s 33 points in the first half. He finished with 26, but scored the two biggest, converting a bonus with 15.8 seconds left to put the Panthers ahead. North Side missed two free throws with 1.6 seconds to play.
The Panthers led 37-25 in the third quarter when the Legends went on a 17-0 run, powered by three straight threes from Ryan Collins, who had 14 points.
Braunte Johnson had 16 points and 20 rebounds to lead North (10-11), and Jordan Green also had 14. Aidan Lambert added 15 for Snider.
