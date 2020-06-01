KENDALLVILLE — When the 2020 spring season was canceled, it likely meant the end of Seth Johnson’s baseball career. But the East Noble senior has big plans for the rest of his life away from the baseball diamond.
Johnson plans on attending Purdue Fort Wayne in the fall and majoring in mechanical engineering.
He said after graduation from college, he would like to work for a company like General Motors or Boeing and work in the aerospace division.
“I’ve always enjoyed knowing how things work,” Johnson said. “I want to be a part of inventing and innovating on things that we have now and make them easier, safer and better.”
He isn’t sure if he’ll try to walk-on with the Mastodons’ baseball team. So when this past baseball season was done before it got started, it was unexpected moment for his playing career.
“I don’t know how to explain it. It was a situation that you didn’t expect to happen and didn’t want to happen, especially since I won’t be going on to college to play baseball,” Johnson said.
East Noble hasn’t won a sectional title since 1995, and Johnson believed the 2020 Knights had the team to break that drought.
“We had a strong pitching lineup and many guys that have been playing together for years,” Johnson said. “We’ve always helped each other out and tried to make it easy on one another by supporting each other.”
The supportive atmosphere the East Noble baseball team had is something Johnson will miss.
“I’ll miss my friends and having that support there that brought us together all of the time,” Johnson said.
The one personal goal Johnson had for the 2020 season was to pick up another win on the mound at Parkview Field. East Noble was slated to play Wawasee at the home of the Fort Wayne TinCaps on May 7.
He was the starter when the Knights beat the Huntington North 5-3 in downtown Fort Wayne last season. The most memorable moment from his outing was when it was over.
“The biggest thing I remember is when it came my time to leave the field, all of the guys came up to me and gave me high fives and told me that I did a good job,” Johnson said. “I had one guy come up and give me a hug.”
That moment showed Johnson that his team was on the right track to coming closer as a team, and why they would’ve been even better this past season.
