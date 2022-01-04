EMMA — East Noble is on its first winning streak of the season at two.
The Knights have gone back and forth with wins and losses all season until it defeated Westview 68-55 on Tuesday night.
“It was ugly but we’ll take it,” East Noble coach Brandon Durnell said. “They just persevered and stayed together. Things were ugly in the first half, but man, no need to get on them at halftime. I just told them to stay together and be the family that they are. They came out and played much better in the second half. That’s the type of wins we’ll be able to get all year. We just have to stay consistent.”
Consistency has been the thing the Knights (7-6) have been searching for all season.
They got consistent scoring out of Spencer Denton, who led East Noble with 27 points. Chris Hood held down the paint and finished with 20 points.
However, it was Westview’s Mason Yoder who was the model for consistency and led all scorers with 42 points, outdoing his performance against Central Noble on New Year’s Eve.
Durnell has coached Yoder on the AAU circuit with Summit City Elite, so to watch one of his former players to go back and forth with Denton was special for him.
“Being able to coach both is really cool. Mason is a heckuva player, can do it all. I love both of those kids. Yes, I’m coaching the game, but as a fan, watching two guys compete like that is really awesome,” Durnell said.
Yoder got started right away and scored all 13 of Westview’s points in the first quarter. He answered a 7-0 personal run by Hood with one of his own to make it a 13-10 game. A three from Owen Ritchie put East Noble up 16-13 after one.
Brandon Lehman scored the first non-Yoder bucket for the Warriors (4-3) at the 6:35 mark of the second quarter.
After a pair of free throws by Denton and a couple of baskets inside from Hood, the Knights led 24-22. The lead grew to six after back-to-back scores by Denton with less than 15 seconds left in the half. After free throws from Yoder, Wiley Minix stole the ball from the Knights in the backcourt and drilled a jump shot at the buzzer to make it a 32-31 game in favor of the visitors.
East Noble quickly took control in the third quarter with a couple of three-pointers from Ritchie and a successful three-point play from Avery Kline.
This was the only point in the contest when Yoder wasn’t able to score consistently.
“Our communication was so much better in the third quarter, just finding and locating him,” Durnell said. “It took us to get punched to do it. Now, it’s about finding ways to do it the whole game before that happens.”
When Yoder was able to find his rhythm once again, the East Noble lead was already up to 10 because of the effort from Denton, who kept finding his way into the lane for easy buckets.
Hood and Denton fought off multiple attacks from Yoder and kept the margin above 10 the rest of the way. Yoder scored 13 more points in the final eight minutes.
East Noble resumes Northeast 8 Conference play when it travels to Huntington North on Saturday. Westview welcomes Angola on the same day for an NECC contest.
