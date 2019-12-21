Diving
EN’s Meyer 4th in Warsaw Invitational
WARSAW — Three East Noble divers took part in the Warsaw Diving Invitational Saturday.
Two Knight girls placed in the top six. Lily Meyer was fourth with 331.45 points and Samantha Richards placed sixth with 278.35 points.
On the boys’ side, EN’s Owen Fleck was 16th with 244.65 points.
Wrestling
East Noble fares well at Carroll Super Dual event
HUNTERTOWN — East Noble went 3-2 in the Carroll Super Dual on Saturday.
The Knights defeated Northrop, Eastside and Jay County. The victory over Jay County was on a tiebreaker that reached the 12th criteria, most takedowns. East Noble lost to two of the top teams in northeast Indiana in Garrett and the Host Chargers.
Aidan Sprague and Grant Owens both went 5-0 on the day for the Knights. Keegan Malott, Blaine Malott and Jacob Grade each went 4-1.
Panthers 2nd in New Haven Super 10 meet
NEW HAVEN — Prairie Heights was second the New Haven Super 10 meet Saturday. It went 4-1 on the day and lost to Bishop Dwenger 43-33 in the championship dual.
The Panthers (11-4) defeated Adams Central (40-36), Yorktown (54-27), Elkhart Memorial (58-15) and Perry Meridian’s junior varsity team (47-33).
Heights’ junior varsity team was competitive in going 1-4 against five Michigan varsity teams at the White Pigeon Invitational. The Panthers forfeited two weight classes in each duals and defeated Marcellus 46-36.
PH lost to White Pigeon (48-36), Vicksburg (37-36), Parchment (45-36) and Holton (36-33).
Chargers finish 6th in Rochester Invitational
ROCHESTER — West Noble was sixth in the Rochester Invitational Saturday with 158 points.
Kyler Brown and Shayne Tierney won their respective weight classes for the Chargers. Brown earned his 100th prep career victory on his way to a championship.
Gustavo Taylor was second in his weight class. Peter Bradley and Chastin Lang were fourth in their respective weight classes.
