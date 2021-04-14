KENDALLVILLE — East Noble's lead wasn't enough against the bats of Snider on Wednesday evening.
The Knights (2-2-1) were up 2-1 going into the top of the sixth, and the Panthers sent nine batters to the plate and score five runs on four hits and an error.
"You leave a ball club like (Snider) in the game for so long, and that's what happens. They're a well-hitting team, and that one inning got us tonight," East Noble coach Aaron Desmonds said.
Snider was hitless until the fifth inning after East Noble starter Brayden Risedorph overpowered the Panthers for four innings. He was on a pitch count and had to exit the mound, but he finished with nine strikeouts, five walks and one run.
"He was pretty overpowering for those few innings, but he wore out a little bit and lost a little bit of his command," Desmonds said.
The Knights has their own struggles at the plate against Snider starter Aaron Fenn, who struck out three in three innings of work.
Walker Leamon was the only East Noble player to get a hit off Fenn, and it was a solo shot to deep-right centerfield.
"He's been hitting the ball well for us. In the scrimmage, of course the stats don't count, he had a home run against NorthWood. He's really hitting the ball well," Desmonds said.
The walks for Risedorph started to pile up in the fourth inning, including three in a row. After two of them, a passed ball and a wild pitch scored Domanick Moon, who was the first to walk in the inning.
Justin Marcellus reached on a error by the Panthers to start the bottom of the fourth. After a passed ball advanced him to second, he tagged up on a deep drive to center by Aaron Johnson to move to third.
The next batter, Trace Holliday snuck a looping line drive inside the right-field foul line to score Marcellus and ended up with a triple to make it a 2-1 game in favor of the Knights.
Cole Schupbach came in relief for Risedorph in the fifth and went two innings, allowed five runs on five hits with two strikeouts and a walk. Eli Hansen tossed the final frame for the Knights and struck out one while also giving up a run.
East Noble only got one hit over the final three innings.
The Knights travel to Wawasee on Friday.
