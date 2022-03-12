NORTH JUDSON — “Big players hit big-time shots.”
The words have never been truer about a player like Connor Essegian.
And Logan Gard?
Yes, it was Gard who drilled his second three of the season from the top of the key to tie Blackhawk Christian 49-49 with 7.8 left in regulation.
The Braves missed the game-winning shot at the buzzer, and the Class 2A No. 3 Cougars (27-2) outlasted them in overtime to win 58-53 and win their first regional championship since 2001.
“They just didn’t quit. We’re the underdogs coming in. Blackhawk is a darn good team. We know what they’ve done the last two or three years,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “To get down a couple of times and come back like we did and the perseverance to hang in there and keep hanging on, keep fighting and find a way at the end. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”
The Braves (23-5) led by three and Gage Sefton missed the front-end of a one-and-one, and Essegian pulled down the rebound and passed to Gard, who struggled for most of the night, at the top of the key. The senior big man step into his shot and drilled it.
“Man, I don’t even know why he shot it, but I’m glad he had the confidence in himself to do that. Big time players hit big time shots,” Essegian said.
Gard only had eight points, but none were bigger than those three.
“You just have to keep stepping up with confidence. It wasn’t falling from basically anywhere on the court for me,” Gard said.
“I’m glad he hit it. I’m going to give him a kiss for hitting that darn thing. He doesn’t take many of them. He’s hit a couple this year. The timing was perfect for that one,” Bodey said.
Essegian finished with a game-high 30 points and five rebounds. Ryan Schroeder ended up with 10 points, four assists and four boards.
Blackhawk was led by Jake Boyer, who had 22 points and five rebounds. Gage Sefton was 3-of-20 from the field and had 11 points, but was limited to three points after halftime due to the defense of Sam Essegian.
“I had to go with Sam because of his length. They’re big and long. They were killing us in the post and had to have Ryan on Boyer. He’s a bowling ball and was just knocking us around,” Bodey said.
Essegian scored the first bucket of overtime and was fouled on it. He hit the free throw. Boyer was the only player to score in the extra period for the Braves.
Essegian’s jumper with 50 seconds left put Central Noble ahead for good. Jackson Andrews and Schroeder both hit timely free throws in the final seconds to seal the win.
Essegian was scoreless after the first quarter and only had seven at the halftime break.
“They were kind of all over me. They were playing gaps on screens. My teammates were able to help me get open in the second half and really got me going,” Essegian said.
The Braves’ biggest lead was nine, 16-7, late in the first quarter, but Schroeder scored five in a row to cut it to four before the second period.
When Essegian finally got some shots to fall, his contributions put Central Noble in front. The Cougars led 23-22 at the half.
Blackhawk led for most of the second half and were up by as many as five midway through the fourth quarter. Back-to-back triples from Essegian cut the lead down to one.
Central Noble will play Carroll (Flora) in the Class 2A North Semi-State next Saturday.
Central Noble 80, Bishop Noll 61
In the regional semifinal, Essegian was locked in from the very beginning and never let up for a 47-point performance.
“He didn’t take a bad shot. He was efficient and they were good shots,” Bodey said. “He played really well and made a lot of good decisions. Other guys got looks because of him. To get 47 in a regional game is pretty darn impressive.”
Gard was able to have his way in the paint and finished with 19.
Central Noble shot 33-of-52 (63 percent) from the field and was 10-for-21 from three.
Bishop Noll was led by Ahmad Artis, who hit his season average of 17 points, but he was limited to just four points in the second and third quarters.
“I thought we did a decent job on him. He’s darn good. They set the high ball screen for him up to, and we worked on it all week long about getting through it. We did a good job on him. He took some deep (threes),” Bodey said.
The Warriors shot just under 50 percent and made nine triples.
The two teams went back and fourth in the first quarter, and Bishop Noll (11-13) led 16-15 after the first eight minutes.
“Them getting to the lane caused us some trouble. We over-helped some and didn’t help some, which gave them lay-ups or threes. They’re good and athletic,” Bodey said.
Then, the defense tightened up for the Cougars.
A steal and dunk from Essegian, followed by a pair of baskets from Gard put Central Noble up 23-20. The second score by Gard started a 12-2 run by the Cougars, which included two triples from Essegian, who ended up with seven made shots from beyond the arc.
Central Noble led 36-26 at the break.
The Warriors hit three three-pointers in the first few minutes of the third quarter to cut the deficit down to five, but eight in a row from Essegian had Central Noble back in front 55-44 headed into the fourth quarter.
Essegian opened the final frame with another steal and dunk, then assisted on an alley-oop to Gard in transition that nearly brought the house down. That was all Central Noble needed to open the game up.
The Cougars went on a 13-2 run to go ahead by 18 midway through the quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.