KENDALLVILLE — A showdown between two respected football programs in northern Indiana came down to the final seconds.
Unfortunately for Class 4A No. 3 East Noble, it was in a losing effort. But the Knights (3-1) didn’t lack effort in a 30-24 loss to the the Penn Kingsmen (2-2) on Friday night.
“That’s what high school football is supposed to be right there,” East Noble coach Luke Amstutz said. “If this isn’t a COVID year, we’re not playing them, but could you imagine 6,000 people here going nuts for a game like that? That’s awesome high school football.”
It was the first regular season loss for the Knights since they lost at Warsaw 17-10 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Down eight points, 24-16 with 8:34 left, East Noble had to drive 76 yards to give itself a chance to at least tie the game.
Cole Schupbach, who was starting at quarterback for Dalton Stinson who missed Friday’s game with an illness, made big play after big play to maneuver his offense down field.
On fourth and seven in Penn territory, Schupbach found Nick Munson for a 10-yard gain and the first down. Four plays later, Schupbach called his own number and found running room on the right side for a 13-yard score.
The play worked so well just a moment ago, why not call it again for the two-point conversion? East Noble did and Schupbach dove inside the right pylon to tie the game with 2:34 left.
“We gave ourselves a chance. I’m proud of Cole Schupbach for stepping in. We lost our quarterback at two o’clock, and we had a kid step in and play great,” Amstutz said.
Schupbach led the Knights with 81 rushing yards and was 17 for 30 passing with 172 yards.
He was only to be outdone by Penn quarterback Ron Powlus, who finished 10 of 23 for 220 yards and two touchdowns, including the most important one of the game.
After Schupbach tied the game, Powlus had to lead his team to the game-winning drive. And it didn’t take him long to do so.
Powlus hit a few short passes, then was sacked by Kainon Carico to make it second and long. Powlus was pressured again on the next play, but he dumped it off to his running back Kyle Riffel, who weaved his way through the Knights’ secondary for 58 yards and into the end zone with 36 seconds left in the game.
The extra points was missed by the Kingsmen, cracking the door open slightly for another rally. However, East Noble ran out of time and was sacked on the final play of the game.
“That’s what you want. You want your kids to respond and play in a physical game like that. You don’t want them to back down. You get into a game like that in the playoffs and teams back down,” Amstutz said. “Teams say ‘I’m done and ready for basketball.’ Our kids won’t say that. Our kids didn’t say that tonight. They learned so much.”
Penn outgained East Noble 359-337 and ran 20 fewer plays.
The Knights opened the game with a powerful first drive, running the ball right at the Kingsmen defense.
Two big chunk plays from Justin Marcellus and Schupbach set up East Noble inside the red zone. Marcellus took the snap from the 4-yard line and pounded his way into the end zone for the score.
Penn quickly responded a handful plays later when Powlus hit David Zachary for a 53-yard touchdown.
The scoring came to a halt for both teams as they traded a couple of punts each before the Kingsmen were on the move early in the second quarter.
Powlus hit a couple of his targets for first downs, and Riffel broke off a couple of long runs before he ended the 93-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown that gave Penn a 14-7 lead.
The Knights punted five straight times after their opening drive. On the fifth punt, the Kingsmen’s Alec Hardict finally made East Noble pay with a 65-yard return for a touchdown that made it a two-score game with 3:21 left in the first half.
East Noble finally got another first down with 2:40 left in the first half and went into the locker room with some momentum after Cristian Sanchez drilled a 41-yard field goal to make it 21-10 at half.
The Knights may have come up on the short end on Friday night, but Amstutz wanted to play Penn once they had an opening in their schedule. He knows his team will be better for it in the future.
“Somewhere down the line we just won a game because of that game,” Amstutz said. “We’re going to go into Leo next week, and it’s going to be an epic battle.”
