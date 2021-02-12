KENDALLVILLE — East Noble struggled to keep pace with New Haven Friday night and lost 54-42 in The Big Blue Pit.
The Bulldogs (12-5, 6-1 NE8) finished with 13 steals in the game, many of which resulted in points on the other end.
The Knights (7-12, 0-6) got better production from beyond the three-point line (6-for-20) than they have in recent weeks but it still wasn’t enough. Braeden Ball knocked down four triples and finished with a team-high 16 points.
Chris Hood finished with eight points and seven rebounds. Owen Van Gessel had six points and Max Bender chipped in five points and four boards. Keegan Foster dished out four assists, and Avery Kline had three points, three rebounds and three assists.
Jakar Williams led New Haven with 18 points, five steals, four rebounds and three assists. Thomas Latham had 12 points and seven boards, and Darrion Brooks finished with eight points and three assists.
The Knights jumped out to a 7-2 lead after Ball hit his first three-pointer of the evening.
Then, the Bulldogs jumped into almost every East Noble passing lane like a dog at the end of a chain leash.
Williams scored twice in transition to tie the game, then Brooks completed a three-point play after a steal by JoJo Robertson.
Bender hit a three from the top of the key to end the quick spurt by New Haven. However, the visitors scored the last three points of the first quarter then seven more in the first two minutes of the second to make it a double-digit game.
An 18-3 run turned a 7-2 lead by East Noble into a 20-10 advantage for New Haven.
The run was ended by Van Gessel with a pair of free throws, and Ball cut the lead back to single digits with back-to-back 3’s from the right wing.
The Knights were able to get the ball inside to Hood in the third quarter. He scored six points in the period, but it was Williams, who continued to get on the fast break after multiple steals.
The margin grew to 20 points in the fourth quarter before the East Noble reserves trimmed the lead down in the final minutes.
The loss put the Knights at 0-6 in Northeast 8 Conference play, and they have one remaining conference game on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Columbia City. The last time East Noble finished with zero conference wins in a season was the 2013-14 season.
East Noble has two non-conference games before it plays the Eagles, including a contest at Wawasee next Friday and at home versus Angola on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
