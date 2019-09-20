KENDALLVILLE — For the second straight week, the Class 4A No. 6 East Noble Knights proved that they are the football team to beat in the Northeast 8 Conference.
East Noble defeated Class 4A No. 9 Leo 35-7 on Friday night and are the lone unbeaten in the conference after DeKalb beat Columbia City 20-17. The Knights beat the Barons by the same score of 35-7 last week.
“I think it’s a huge statement,” East Noble senior Trey Ritchie said on beating both DeKalb and Leo in consecutive weeks.
Fellow senior Gage Ernsberger agreed.
“That’s a statement for sure. I just want to keep rolling with that and keep rolling over teams,” Ernsberger said.
After punting on their first drive, the Knights (5-0, 3-0 NE8) scored on their next four, including once in the first 90 seconds of the second half to take a 28-7 lead. Bailey Parker hit Ernsberger on a perfectly thrown fade for the 27-yard score.
Parker hit his 6-foot-4-inch receiver three different times for a touchdown on Friday night. Ernsberger finished with six catches for 56 yards. Parker was 14-for-20 for 183 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran 15 times for 139 yards and another score. Parker also hit Hayden Jones six times for 110 yards.
“We were just capitalizing on the man-to-man defense. That’s what we know we’re strong against,” Ernsberger said. “It’s no problem against that.”
Dominance by the Knights started on their very first drive by stopping the Northeast 8’s leading rusher in Leo’s Peyton Wall twice either at the line of scrimmage or behind it. Wall was kept in check all night long, only gaining 10 yards on 12 carries. Wall went down with an injury early in the fourth quarter and never returned. East Noble coach Luke Amstutz went over to speak with Wall after the game.
“He’s been a great player for a long time, and you hate to see any injury and I don’t know how serious it is, but he’s a very good player. My coaches know how I sit in the coaches office and just harp about how good that kid is and how hard that kid plays,” Amstutz said. “I hate, hate, hate to see that happen, and I hope it’s just something minor and he can come back from it.”
East Noble had an answer for Leo’s rushing attack, even when Wall was on the field. As team, the Lions rushed for 61 yards on 28 carries. They gained most of their yards through the air. Sophomore quarterback Jackson Barbour finished 8-of-16 for 116 yards and two interceptions.
“We just had to stop Peyton Wall. He’s a great player. I feel like we played great defense,” Ritchie said.
“(Leo) has a couple of sophomores that were kind of new to big situations and the big games, and I think we have some seniors on the (defensive) line that really controlled things and made it easy for our linebackers to get over the top and make some plays,” Amstutz said. “The biggest thing our defense has done this year is we given up some yards, but we continue to not give up big plays.
“Last year, like (NorthWood’s) Bronson Yoder with a 70-yard touchdown or when we lost to Warsaw, we gave up a few big plays and a few turnovers. We’re not turning the ball over, and we’re not giving up big plays.”
For the second consecutive week, the Knights have not turned the ball over and forced at least one. East Noble has at least forced one turnover in all five of its games this season.
The lone touchdown the Lions scored came on a 99-yard kickoff return by Kaeden Miller, which came right after East Noble’s first score on a 4-yard run by Justin Marcellus. He finished with 81 yards on 20 attempts.
The Knights responded to the Lions long return with a 74-yard, nine-play drive finished off on a 16-yard run by Parker.
“He made some really special reads in the run game, like he squeaked out the backside of some runs that he was just being an athlete, like most kids can’t do,” Amstutz said on Parker. “He really controlled things getting the ball to the right people and made all of the throws tonight. He made some beautiful throws. He was lights out.”
East Noble’s defense forced the third straight punt by Leo and gave its offense plenty of time to score before halftime.
Parker hit Jones for a 34-yard catch to set up a short field with less than a minute to go in the first half. After a couple of low snaps halted the execution of a couple of plays, Parker lofted his first fade pass to Ernsberger, who went over his defender to come down with the touchdown with 13.1 seconds to go. The score gave the Knights a 21-7 lead and they had the ball to start the second half.
Once again, East Noble marched down field and scored on the second fade from Parker to Ernsberger.
Another three-and-out by the Lions, then a turnover on downs by the Knights, Leo looked like it might have found some momentum to climb back into the game. But faced with a 4th-and-5 in East Noble territory, Barbour dropped back to pass and had a wide open targets, but the pass fell to the turf.
A few plays later, Parker found a wide-open Ernsberger in the back of the end zone on the first play of the fourth quarter for a 2-yard touchdown.
The Knights’ defense put the finishing touches on a perfect night, not allowing a single offensive touchdown by the Lions, with two interceptions, one from Rowan Zolman and the other from Brooks Miller.
East Noble outgained Leo 413-177 in the win.
The Knights travels to Norwell next Friday. The Knights from Ossian lost to New Haven 35-10 on Friday.
