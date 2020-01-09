KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Rylee Cripe signed her letter of intent on Tuesday to play softball at Indiana Tech.
“I like the campus, the small classrooms and I thought it felt like home to me,” Cripe said.
Cripe will be the fourth East Noble player to play for the Warriors in recent memory. Brianna Glass, a 2016 East Noble grad, is in her senior season with Tech, 2017 graduate Kirsten Wolf played the last two seasons for the Warriors and Rylee’s sister, Taylor, a 2018 EN grad, was part of the team last season.
The familiarity with some of the current Indiana Tech players was another deciding factor for Cripe.
“Pretty good actually, because I’ve met a couple of the girls, and I felt like I was a great fit there,” Cripe said.
Cripe said she is undecided on what major she will choose but has it narrowed down to the area of criminal justice.
Last season as the Knights’ leadoff hitter, Cripe hit .469 with 45 hits, two home runs, 11 doubles, 16 runs batted in and 42 runs scored.
“She’s been a leader for us the last couple years. She’s our leadoff hitter because I know she can put the ball in play, and she sets the tone for the game,” East Noble softball coach Jessica Hull said. “I don’t see any difference in that between here and college. When we face good pitchers like Leo or Bellmont, she does the same thing and sets the tone for us.”
Cripe signed on the first day of open gym for the East Noble softball program, which is a positive for Hull and the rest of the team, especially the younger players.
“I think it’s really awesome, especially for the program and because she’s signing on our first day of open gyms so there’s 15 freshmen that get to see maybe something they’ve never really thought about, someone else’s dreams coming true,” Hull said.
