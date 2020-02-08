LAGRANGE — The biggest games don’t often change on a single play, even though that’s a storyline that often gets manufactured.
This one did.
With NorthWood clinging to a four-point lead in the third quarter of Saturday’s Sectional 20 championship game, Lakeland junior Bailey Hartsough snuck behind the defense for a wide-open look underneath the basket. The Lakers star clanked the uncontested layup off the side of the rim. Then, on the ensuing possession, NorthWood ran the same exact play, with senior Kate Rulli converting the look, opening the floodgates and sparking the Panthers to a 12-4 run.
“There were about five times we had a play like that, had a chance to really cut into their lead, and we just missed the shot,” said Lakeland coach Dan Huizenga. “Until that point, we had done a good job of not letting it affect us on the defensive end.
“But, after that play, you could just see it. (The players’) faces started drooping, our energy dropped, and (NorthWood) ran away with it.”
A three-point play by Madison Keil, preceded by a 3-pointer off the fingertips of Beth Stroop, put Lakeland in position to make a serious run at its first lead of the ball game with five minutes and counting ticking off the clock. This had not been, by any stretch, the best game the Lakers had played this season. Yet, somehow, it found itself within striking distance. But, when the moment arrived for the team’s best players to make a play, it never came.
Such was the case in a game where, for two-and-a-half quarters, Lakeland made the plays necessary to stay in the game, but missed the easy looks required to truly make a comeback, in a 56-34 loss in the team’s first sectional title game appearance since 1998.
Hartsough’s 13 points led the Lakers, who shot 42 percent overall, but just 15 percent from deep, completing only two of 13 attempts. Faith Riehl added six points and Keil netted five, including the three-point play that drew Lakeland within four points, 24-20, in the third quarter.
Before that fateful sequence, the momentum had tilted heavily in favor of the Lakers, who had trailed by as many as 12 points, but forced five turnovers against a team that had been outplaying Lakeland on all levels of the court to spur a push.
“I think we did some really good things defensively, but we just could not buy a basket,” Huizenga said. “We got the looks and we had the plays that we wanted. But when you struggle to make shots against a really, really good defensive team, the pressure builds.”
NorthWood built its lead on the back of 6-foot-1 senior center Maddy Payne, who scored 11 of her game-high 22 points in the first quarter. The Panthers passed the ball inside to Payne on all but three first-quarter possessions (two of which were 3-point shots), as the outmanned Laker frontcourt struggled to hold up against the bigger, stronger pair of Payne and Rulli.
NorthWood led 13-4 after the first quarter, and 20-11 at the half while attempting 14 of its 17 first-half shots inside the paint, completing those looks at a 70-percent clip (the Panthers shot 64 percent from the field in the game).
The Lakers ended their season at 15-8 overall. The team was winners of 14 of its final 17 contests, though that is hardly a consolation prize, surely, for coming up on the wrong end of the program’s biggest game in more than 20 years. There was real growth made this season, though, said Huizenga, and even though it seems inconsequential in the moment, that means something.
“That’s what we’ve got to focus on,” he said. “These girls have gotten a lot mentally tougher this season. They started to do some things we have been asking them to do for a while now, and the growth made from when we were 1-6 to now, that’s what you take as your driving force going forward.”
2A Fairfield Sectional final
Bremen 60, Westview 33
In Benton, the Warriors played without leading player Gloria Miller due to injury and trailed 16-4 after one quarter. The Lions (18-7) never let up in winning their first sectional title since 2004.
Erin Coffel had 20 points and Haylie Rodriguez scored 18 for Bremen.
Freshman Kate Welsh had 10 points and junior Katrina Schwartz scored eight for Westview, who finished 5-19.
