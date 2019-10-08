EMMA — Both teams battled until the end but the season came to a close for both the Westview and Central Noble girls soccer teams on Tuesday night.
The Warriors lost a close, hard-fought match against Bethany Christian 2-1 in overtime, while the Cougars were shut out 3-0 by Lakewood Park.
The Panthers and Bruins will meet in the first semifinal match on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Westview High School.
Bethany Christian 2, Westview 1, OT
Trying to avenge a 3-0 loss during the regular season, the Warriors came in with a plan to slow down the Bruins’ Caroline Cartmel. On that front, they succeeded by keeping her off the scoreboard.
But it was getting their own offense going on Tuesday was a struggle.
The Warriors (6-11-1) only had five shots during the entire 94 minutes, compared to the Bruins (14-2) with 14.
Westview was able to run a counter play midway through the first half with Jodi Hostetler sending a long pass to Paige Riegsecker. The freshman dribbled up field and into the box, beating a Bethany defender and lofted a shot over the Bruin keeper and into the goal.
The only other shot by the Warriors in the first half was off a free kick that sailed over the goal.
Westview kept Cartmel, who has 26 goals on the season, bottled up for the majority of the match, and had Warriors’ Erika Miller attached at the hip.
Early in the second half off a throw near the corner, the ball bounced around the box off both teams before Bethany’s Katie Sauder found it and got just enough of a touch on it and at the goal. The ball rolled just inside the left post and tied the match.
The Warriors had couple of opportunities to take back the lead in the second half, including a corner that failed to produce a shot and a free kick that missed left of the goal.
Neither team was able to take the lead after regulation, so overtime ensued. Both teams were unable to register a shot in the first overtime period.
In the first minute of the second overtime period, Cartmel got her best chance all night after she beat the Westview keeper to ball and took a shot that bounced off another Warrior defender and rolled towards the net. Sauder ran up and punched into the net to make sure it was going to go in for her second goal of the night and the game-winning score.
The Warriors continued to fight and had one shot as time ran out but it was stopped by the Bruin keeper Sarah Hochstetler.
Lakewood Park 3, Central Noble 0
The Panthers dominated possession against the Cougars (1-14) and most of the game was played on their side of the field.
Lakewood Park attacked the goal early and often. Its first goal came less than 10 minutes into the match. Hannah Sibery took a shot in the box and the save attempt by Cougar goalie Maddie Bremer got away from her and Lakewood Park’s Sam Hartz capitalized by putting a touch on it and into the net.
Six minutes later, the Panthers were on the move again and this time it was Hartz finding Sabra Harms with a short cross in front of the goal. Harms took one touch and buried the shot.
Central Noble challenged the net only a few times over the 80 minutes. The Cougars had one shot on goal and it came early in the second half after a turnover that had the ball come to Meghan Kiebel with a wide-open lane to the goal. Kiebel dribbled into the box and took a shot but was stopped by Lakewood keeper Kaylee Zehr.
The Panthers added to their lead with another goal with 23 minutes left in the match. Hartz dribbled to the end line then passed the ball to the top of the box, where Sibery got just enough on her attempt to slip it inside the left post.
Lakewood Park outshot the Cougars 24-1 (12–1 on goal).
Bremer made nine saves for Central Noble.
