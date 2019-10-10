LAGRANGE — A somber walk off the field followed by a short, mellow meeting as the team huddled alongside the sideline capped Lakeland’s performance in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Lakeland girls soccer sectional Thursday.
It was supposed to feel a lot different.
The Lakers entered sectional play as the favorite to advance out of the field, holding onto a 13-3-1 record to boot. The Lakers were upset Thursday, 3-1, by NorthWood.
Winners of the past two sectionals, the Panthers had a subpar regular season by their standards. NorthWood entered the game with an 8-5-3 record, and was just 2-2-3 in the final seven games of the regular season, but returned to championship form against the Lakers.
“We are hungry for that three-peat,” said NorthWood junior keeper Lili Lomeli.
The Panthers entered the contest on a roll after shutting out West Noble in the previous round. Lomeli was especially hot.
The goalie had pitched shutouts in four of her previous five games and nearly made it five of six against the Lakers. Lomeli tallied 11 saves on 19 Laker shots on goal in the game. The only blemish came on a goal from Lakeland junior Hailey Alleshouse, which she tapped in after Lomeli had blocked a shot by senior Kylee Palmer.
As well as the NorthWood’s defense played, though, it was the quick strike ability of the Panthers that put them over the top. Senior Reagan Hartman scored the game’s first goal when she broke away for a score. Sophomore Emma Martz split a Lakers double team for the Panthers’ next score, which gave them a 2-0 lead at the half.
NorthWood senior Caroline Jenkins scored the game’s final goal, taking a kickoff unassisted for the score.
“I think we just were seeing the field very well,” Martz said.
Lakeland entered the game after capturing its third straight Northeast Corner Conference Tournament title and looked like a title contender during its quarterfinal win over Angola. But the Lakers never found a consistent rhythm against the Panthers.
While the team feasted on long balls to junior Keirstin Roose and Kylee Palmer against the Hornets, the speed of NorthWood contested those balls much harder than the Hornets could. Once that play was cut off, generating offense became a bit more challenging.
The Lakers’ best possession came early in the second half, when Palmer corralled a pass in the attacking third and dribbled it down toward the goal line. Palmer managed to get a shot off, but it was deflected by a diving Lomeli. The ball, though, bounced right into the feet of Alleshouse, who tapped it in as Lomeli looked on, still lying on the ground.
