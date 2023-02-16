There’s a lot of athletic success coming together in the Class 2A North Semi-State for girls basketball Saturday at the Berry Bowl.
It will be more of a new experience for Central Noble, who had a run of three straight regional and sectional championships from 2017-19 with standout players Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman leading the way. Those were the first three regional and sectional titles the program has ever won, and that also included the Class 2A state championship in 2018.
Freeman is now playing her fourth season of college basketball at the University of Dayton after playing her first three seasons at Ball State.
From the current group of Cougars, only junior guard McKenna Malcolm has had experience in a deep postseason run. It was last season as a Garrett Railroader as she stepped in and played a key role in place of an injured Taylor Gerke to help Garrett reach the 3A North Semi-State.
CN seniors Madison Vice, Meghan Kiebel and Abby Hile have only been around for one sectional win before this season, and that was their freshman season as the Cougars routed Wawasee 54-31 in a first-round game of the Class 3A Lakeland Sectional in 2020. Vice and Kiebel were regulars in coach Josh Treesh’s seven-man rotation.
Two parochial schools accustomed to a lot of postseason success in various sports are in the semi-state, Andrean and CN’s semifinal opponent Lafayette Central Catholic.
Central Catholic has been a force in Class 1A, but moved up to 2A in the four-class sports solely on enrollment.
The Knights were the 1A state runner-up in girls basketball and the 1A state champion in volleyball last school year.
Four regulars from last year’s basketball team are back, led by sophomore guard-forward and solid all-around athlete Carley Barrett. Barrett averages 15.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
Other key players back from last year’s 1A runner-up team are senior guards Tori Thompson (13.2 ppg) and Kendal Rider (3.8 apg, 3.1 spg) and sophomore guard Grace Bordenet. Junior Lizzie Cochran is also averaging 3.5 rebounds per game.
Andrean won the 2A state volleyball title last school year. But there are not any names from that volleyball team who contributed to the very recent basketball success.
Andrean only won its second regional girls basketball title ever and its first since doing it in Class 3A in 1999. It has won four straight sectional championships and six sectional titles in the last eight years.
This season, the Fighting 59ers are led by senior guards Tori Allen (16.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 3.5 apg, 1.6 spg) and Lauren Colon (10.3 ppg, 3.4 apg, 2.7 rpg). Allen is shooting 47% from the field (136-287), 44% from three-point range (70-160) and is making 84% of her free throws (79-94). Colon is also shooting 47% from the field (108-229).
Sophomores Maddie Walton and Lindsay Arcella are also pitching in for Andrean. Walton, a post players, is averaging nine points and 6.6 rebounds per game and shooting 68% from the field (90-133). Arcella is averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game and is shootin 37% from beyond the arc (41-110).
LCC won at Andrean 58-51 on Dec. 3, 2022.
Lapel won its first regional and sectional titles since 2007. It won three regional titles and four sectional titles in its program history.
The Bulldogs are led by 6-foot freshman Laniah Wills with 15.8 points and 12.6 rebounds per game. She is shooting 60% from the field (139-230)
Junior Madelyn Poynter has 12.3 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per game. She is shooting 45% from the field (97-216). Senior Deannaya Haseman has 9.4 points, 2.7 assists and 2.5 rebounds per contest. She is shooting 50% from the field (63-127), including 49% from three-point range (48-97).
Central Noble will play Lafayette Central Catholic Saturday around noon at the Berry Bowl in Logansport High School. Andrean will take on Lapel first at 10 a.m. The semifinal winners will meet in the final at 8 p.m. All three games will be streamed online at ihsaatv.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.