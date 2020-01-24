KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble girls won their final home game of the regular season with a comfortable 47-24 win over Leo on Friday night.
The Knights (9-13, 4-2 NE8) have won three straight and were led by Avan Beiswanger 11 points, Carly Turner finished with eight points and eight rebounds and Bree Walmsley added nine points.
Grace Patton picked up three assists and six rebounds, and Karly Kirkpatrick had a game-high three steals to go with her five points, five rebounds and two assists.
The Lions were led with six points by Haylee Schott.
As it has been during its three-game winning streak, the defense was at the forefront for East Noble during Friday’s conference win.
“I think our defense has been solid all year for the most part. We had a few games where we weren’t so good, but for the most part I think it’s our defense that has continued to play well,” East Noble coach DeAnn Booth said.
Over the last three games, the Knights have scored above their season average of 39.5 points per game.
“The last three games we’ve started to hit some shots that weren’t falling for us earlier in the season,” Booth said. “We’re playing with a little bit more confidence from that standpoint.”
East Noble opened the game with a 6-0 run with the first four points coming from Beiswanger.
The Lions (3-17, 1-5) struggled to find the bottom of the net and didn’t hit their first field goal until there were six minutes left in the first half.
Turner and Walmsley ended the first period each with a three to push the lead to double digits.
Leo cut it to single digits a couple of times during the second quarter but never got closer than nine the rest of the game.
A jumper from Kirkpatrick and a basket from Lewin kept the lead above 10, 21-10, at halftime.
The Knights couldn’t quite pull away from the Lions until the final two minutes of the third quarter. Walmsley found some room in the lane for a layup, then Turner and Kirkpatrick hit back-to-back three-pointers to end the period with an 8-0 run and give East Noble a 35-18 lead.
The margin quickly grew to 20 with a three from Beiswanger to open the final stanza, and it stayed above 20 points the rest of the way.
Booth said she feels like her team has some momentum with the current win streak. The Knights look to make it four in a row with a trip to Ligonier for a girls-boys doubleheader against West Noble on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
