ALBION — The Cougars will get the chance to defend their title. Again.
Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble (14-0) jumped out to a big lead over Class 1A No. 13 Fremont (7-3) and fought them off for a 61-42 win and advance to the NECC Tournament championship game for the third year in a row, winning the previous two.
It will be the battle of unbeatens in the title game at West Noble at 8 p.m. Eastside (14-0) defeated Prairie Heights in the other semifinal.
The Cougars were up double digits by the end of the first quarter and allowed the Eagles to get as close as six in the second quarter, but the lead stayed above 10 for most of the game.
“I think we did a much better job of once we got the lead, we extended it. We had a 16-point lead at the half and extended it to 19 at the end of three and extended again in the fourth,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “We did a much better job of finishing. That’s a good team. They’ve played well this year. They’ve got a bunch of offensive weapons and to hold them to 42 points is pretty darn good.”
Connor Essegian led the Cougars with 24 points. Logan Gard had 18 points and more than a handful of blocks.
Ethan Bock had a team-high 14 points for the Eagles, and Gabel Pentecost and Logan Brace each had nine.
Central Noble emphasized keeping Pentecost out of the lane, and it led to Fremont shooting a lot of threes early on.
“We really wanted to limit lane touches. Pentecost can shoot the three, he can drive it and post. We wanted to limit his lane touches, and I thought we did a good job of that,” Bodey said. “We didn’t want to let the shooters go crazy. They’re going to hit some shots, but they didn’t go crazy on us tonight.”
Fremont coach Josh Stuckey said, “We weren’t able to get to the rim, because they were so good defensively. That’s a testament to them. Yeah, we got threes, but ultimately, you want to get three after you get to the rim.
“That’s the best defense we’ve seen all year. I haven’t watched all their games, but that’s the best defense I’ve seen them play all year.”
Gard got going early with six points in the first few minutes. He slammed it home off a steal from Conner Lemmon, then followed that with a putback to make it 11-2 midway though the first.
“We had to be more patient tonight. As the ball moved with their switching, they were going to lose us. If we screen and moved, they would lose us in a handoff or a switch. That’s what got Logan and other guys lay-ups,” Bodey said.
Gard continued to muscle his way down low and threw down another dunk to extend the lead to 17-7.
“We lost our assignments a couple of times. You have to pay so much attention to Essegian that it’s going to happen. It can’t happen like that. You can’t lose the guy under the rim,” Stuckey said.
Bock drilled his second three-pointer and Brace got an inside bucket to fall to cut the lead to six, but the Cougars answered right away.
Lemmon and Ryan Schroeder each knocked down a mid-range jumper then Gard hit a hook shot for the 28-14 lead.
Pentecost hit back-to-back triples, but Essegian started to heat up and scored the last eight points of the half, including a pair of threes, to put the Cougars up 36-20.
Gard opened the second half with another dunk, then Essegian hit a corner three off an offensive rebound and assist from Noah Shepherd for the 21-point lead.
The Cougars kept the lead around that mark the rest of the way.
In tonight’s championship game at West Noble, one team will stay undefeated and have some hardware to take home and the other will suffer their first loss of the season.
“They’re pretty balanced. They’re good defensively just like we are,” Bodey said of Eastside. “It should be a good one (tonight).”
