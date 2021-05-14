LIGONIER — East Noble and West Noble traded big inning for big inning on Friday, but it was the Knights that were able to push across more runs for a 17-9 victory.
“It’s good for us, because in the last couple of games we’ve been a little off our game. To find our groove again has been really nice to watch,” East Noble coach Jessica Hull said.
The two teams combined for 30 hits. East Noble (13-7) was led by Carly Turner, Avan Beiswanger and Lauren Lash, which all three had home runs in the game. Turner and Lash each had three runs batted in, and Beiswanger had two.
Elliot Rouch was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored, and Lindsey Schermerhorn and Maliah Hampshire each had two hits, including a double apiece.
Taytlynn Forrer was the driving force of the West Noble (10-5-1) offense. She went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs.
“She’s been killing it the last few games. Her attitude is awesome, she’s improving behind the plate every game, her at-bats are getting better and better and I think she did really well tonight,” West Noble coach Rich Click said.
Angela Caldwell and Jacelynn McDonald each had three hits, and Tori Franklin had a triple as one of her two hits.
Rouch scored on an error to start the first inning, and Lash brought around Turner with a fielder’s choice to put East Noble up 2-0.
Forrer answered for West Noble with her first double to right that scored Franklin. Hampshire ended the inning with a nifty snag on a line drive for one out then a throw over to second to double up Forrer.
On the defensive side was where the Knights struggles have been recently.
“Tonight, there was a lot of improvement,” Hull said.
In the top of the third, the Knights sent 11 batters to the plate and scored seven runs on seven hits.
Forrer got one back for the home team in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single up the middle to score Olivia Yates.
However, East Noble continued its effort to extend the lead in the fifth. Karrah Rarrick scored Hampshire with a single to left.
Then, the Chargers took a larger chunk out of the lead with four runs during their turn in the inning. Julia Vargas started the scoring with a two-run double down the left-field line, which was followed by another RBI single to center by Forrer.
A few batters later, McDonald plated Forrer with a single to center that made it 10-6.
Schermerhorn pushed the lead back to six for East Noble with a single to left that misplayed by the fielder and allowed two runs to come around.
But Forrer wasn’t done. In the bottom of the sixth, she smacked a two-run double off the wall to score Franklin and Dana Ritchie.
The Knights weren’t going to allow that to stand. Beiswanger smacked her solo shot to start the inning. After a pair of walks, Turner drilled her homer to center, to be followed by Lash hitting an inside-the-park home run to left to make it 17-8.
The Chargers continued to fight in the bottom of the seventh and tacked on another run, but it wasn’t enough.
