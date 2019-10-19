SYRACUSE — West Noble’s volleyball team picked itself up to end the season in a very honorable fashion.
“I just wanted smiles,” Chargers interim coach Bill Lucas said. “I wanted energy.
“I wanted to get to a sectional final and see what happens.”
West Noble got that sectional final opportunity after sweeping Jimtown 25-22, 26-24, 25-19 in the second semifinal of the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional Saturday afternoon.
The Chargers had to deal with a powerhouse in 3A fourth-ranked NorthWood in the final and lost to the Panthers 25-15, 25-16, 25-12. Maddy Payne had 12 kills and five blocks for NorthWood.
West Noble finished 12-21, including 9-6 after a coaching change at the end of September. NorthWood (31-3) will play in the first semifinal of the Norwell Regional this coming Saturday at 10 a.m.
At the Hardwood Teepee in Syracuse Saturday afternoon, West Noble trailed the Jimmies 8-4 to start the semifinal. However, Chargers finished the final stretch of each and every set better than Jimtown did to pull off another sectional surprise.
“We have a way of shooting ourselves in the foot. We can string some points together, but we can also give some up, too,” Lucas said. “Once we got to that 20-point level, we had to turn it on and we were fortunate to do that. Our serves came on and we got some hits in.”
The Chargers won the first set with an 11-2 run after trailing 20-14.
West Noble senior Nina Teel set the ball deep to an open corner on the second touch for a point to break a 21-21 tie. Lilly Mast followed with a block, and Madison Doege had a kill to put the Chargers up 24-21. Doege had another kill on set point.
West Noble started the second and third sets well. It led 8-3 in the second set and 10-1 in the third after two straight aces from Teel.
In the second set, Nichelle Phares and Jenna Hutsell combined for a block to give the Chargers a 13-9 lead. But the Jimmies drew even at 15 on a kill from senior Gabrielle Desimone. From that point on, it was very close for the rest of the set.
West Noble had two two-point leads for the rest of the set. Consecutive kills from Taytlynn Forrer and Hutsell ended the set and put the Chargers up two sets to none.
West Noble led 12-2 in the third set, then Jimtown made a push while the Chargers did not play as well. After two straight aces from senior Isabel Ortega, the Jimmies led 15-14.
The Chargers finished the match by scoring seven of the last eight points after the set was tied at 18. Hutsell had a kill to break the tie, then Teel followed with an ace. A Jimtown hitting error was next, then a block by Phares put West Noble up 22-18.
Hutsell had 14 kills, while Phares had 10 kills and three blocks for the Chargers. Teel had 29 assists and six aces. Sophomore Dana Ritchie had 19 digs, and Mast had three blocks.
Under Lucas’ leadership, the Chargers beat three teams they lost to earlier in the season: Jimtown, Westview and Lakeland. West Noble beat the Lakers twice over the past week in the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament on Oct. 12 and in the first round of the sectional Thursday night after losing to visiting Lakeland in four sets on Sept. 10.
Assistant coaches Haley Richardson and Allison Becker immediately replaced Chris Cole and led West Noble to a 2-2 day at the Warsaw Invitational on Sept. 28. The wins came against Northrop and Snider. Northrop played in the 4A Fort Wayne North Side Sectional final Saturday night,
“I knew what we were capable of doing,” Lucas said. “We changed our defense and had to break some old habits. Correcting some things helped open up our offense.
The sectional final was the last high school volleyball match for seniors Teel, Hutsell, Doege, Madelyn Bradley and Beatrice Hasting. Teel has committed to playing volleyball at Grace College.
NorthWood defeated Tippecanoe Valley 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 in the other Wawasee Sectional semifinal on Saturday.
