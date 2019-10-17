LIGONIER — This West Noble boys soccer team won’t let it happen again.
The disappointment of a 3-2 loss to Hammond Bishop Noll in last year’s regional championship still lingers for many of those Chargers who experienced defeat. West Noble (16-3) hopes to turn that disappointment into achievement when it plays in the Mishawaka Marian Regional on Saturday, beginning with a match versus South Bend St. Joseph (11-6-2) in the first round at 10 a.m.
“It’s tough losing a final like that,” West Noble senior Ricardo Flores said on last year’s regional loss. “On this stage, we don’t feel nervous. The only thing we’re going to have to fight through is just the memory of losing that final. We’re going to have to work harder than last year so we can reach our goal and get to state.”
Flores said he has seen a more focused group this year thanks to first-year coach Abel Zamarripa.
“With Abel being our coach, he has disciplined us very well, and we have very good leadership that if we’re not focused we’ll get them focused,” Flores said.
Zamarripa has tried to continue a winning mentality at West Noble and so far it’s worked with a Northeast Corner Conference regular season title, a conference tournament title and a sectional title this season. And he’s no stranger to the regional stage. He was a part of the 2012 West Noble team that won the first sectional in program history.
“I know what regionals is like and it’s a good feeling to get this far. At the same time, we don’t want it to end, we want it to keep going and end on a high note,” Zamarripa said.
That final high note for the Chargers is the state finals. Both Zamarripa and Flores mentioned that being a goal but still know what they have to do to get there.
“I think the main thing is going to be our mentality and having a winning mentality. And going through that barrier to the semi-state round,” Zamarripa said. “Our main goal is the state finals, but at the same time, we know it’s one game at a time. So we’re trying to keep our feet on the ground and work hard through the week.”
Zamarripa said they’ve watched South Bend St. Joseph on film and mentioned they play a similar system, which has helped West Noble prepare for Saturday’s match. That’s just one strength that plays into the Chargers’ favor.
“I think there’s two things. Number one is unity. A lot of these guys have been playing together for a long time and they know each other very well,” Zamarripa said. “I was very lucky to come in here and with the small changes we’ve made I think we’ve progressed a lot. Number two I think it’s our defensive work. We try to be very organized defensively, and that in turn helps us become a more offensive team and a more complete team.”
Juan Calvo is one of many seniors on the West Noble roster who will be making his third trip to the regional. The Chargers won the regional title in 2016, and Calvo said there are some similarities between that 2016 team and this year’s squad.
“On that 2016 team, we had a pretty good defensive line and leaders being vocal in the game,” Calvo said.
Calvo added that the mentality and talent on this year’s team is comparable to that 2016 team.
If the Chargers do get past the Indians in the semifinal, then they will play the winner of West Lafayette and Griffith in the championship match at 7 p.m. Flores said staying focused in between matches on Saturday is imperative.
“I feel like the team we played in the first round last year was a lot harder than the final. We weren’t focused, and we just need to stay focused from the minute we arrive to the minute we end that last game,” Flores said. “We got really lazy. In between games, it’s a big gap. I think staying focused and doing the right things in that amount of time is key to getting mentally and physically prepared for the next match.”
The Chargers hope to use all of their past postseason experiences, good and bad, to bring another regional title back to Ligonier.
