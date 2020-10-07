KENDALLVILLE — East Noble knew it was going to be a close match, and Tuesday’s Class 3A sectional first round against Snider needed overtime to decide it.
The Panthers found a goal just over a minute into the first overtime period and held on for a 2-1 win to advance to the sectional semifinals on Thursday.
“That one stung a lot. We knew by looking at their record against common opponents that it was going to be a close game. It just didn’t fall our way,” East Noble head coach Brian Rexroad said.
Both teams were feeling each other out in the first 10 minutes of the match. Then, Snider started to put more pressure on the East Noble backline.
Midway through the first half, the Panthers’ Reagan Peterson got an open look at the goal and lofted the ball off the fingertips of East Noble keeper Lauren Lash and into the goal.
“She kicked that ball really well and got a good lift over the goal,” Rexroad said.
The Knights struggled to find shots on goal in the first half, but that didn’t mean they didn’t have chances to score. They had five corner kicks in the first half, seven overall, but couldn’t get any solid look off the attempts.
“I think for most of the game we had more quality offensive opportunities than they did. We had seven corner kicks to their two. We just have to figure out how to capitalize on one of those corner kicks. I don’t think we completed one at all this season,” Rexroad said.
Rexroad and the rest of the East Noble coaching staff challenged the Knights to be more aggressive in the second half.
And it worked.
East Noble stole the ball away from Snider in the midfield less than five minutes into the second half then worked the ball to Holly Butler. The senior dribbled straight towards the goal and powered it past the Panther keeper for the equalizer.
After the goal, both teams searched for the game-winner but never found it before the clock hit triple zeros.
Less than two minutes into the first overtime period, Snider’s Jada Carter was on the receiving end of a through ball and beat Lash to it. Carter’s first touch hit off Lash and went high in the air before coming down to the feet of Carter. She took a couple of dribbles then drilled the ball into the back of the net.
East Noble finished the season 4-10-2 and graduates 11 seniors off this year’s team.
“It stings a lot because we have 11 seniors here that I really enjoyed coaching,” Rexroad said. “I’m going to miss them a lot.”
Westview 1, Lakeland Christian 0
At the Class 1A sectional at Elkhart Christian, the Warriors got a goal from Paige Riegsecker in the 11th minute and held on to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal. Andrea Miller assisted on the goal.
Westview will play Bethany Christian in the first semifinal match at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Elkhart Christian. The Bruins defeated Central Noble 1-0 in the first sectional match on Tuesday.
