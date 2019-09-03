Prep Cross Country Churubusco boys prevail in Panther Run
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — The Churubusco boys won the Prairie Heights Panther Run on Saturday.
The Eagles won with 40 points were led by Sam Keily’s second-place finish. Lakeland’s Lucas Begley finished in first place, and Garrett’s Tanner McMain came in third.
Carson McLatcher of Fremont finished in fifth, Kawliga Glasgo led Heights with a 14th-place finish and Hamilton was led by Jordan Fuller in 18th.
On the girls side, Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong led her team to second place after winning the race. Leo won the girls race with 28 points.
West Noble was led by Yarency Murillo in third place, and Grace Schmucker came in fifth for Fremont.
Churubusco was led by Allie Basinger in 13th, and Roshelle Bell came in 15th to lead the Panthers. The Lakers were led by Monica Guzman in 25th, and Hamilton’s best finisher was Estelle Karthieiser in 41st.
In the middle school races, the Westview boys won their meet with 33 points.
Keith Yoder and Darin Bontrager finished in first and second, respectively, for the Warriors.
Timothy O’Keefe finished third for DeKalb, Luke Coffman of Garrett came in sixth and Riley Cearbaugh finished 12th for Prairie Heights. West Noble’s Evan Rodriguez finished in 20th, Fremont’s Brody Foulk came in 27th, Lakeland’s Landon Jeager crossed 28th and Eastside’s Andrew Strong finished 36th.
On the girls’ side, West Noble won the race with 48 points, led by Lanie Martin’s first-place finish.
Westview’s Anita Swartzentruber finished in fourth, and DeKalb was led by Sarah Maple. Ella Elias led ‘Busco in eighth, and Garrett’s Addison Ebert came in 11th.
Heights was led by Breonna Glasgo in 18th, and Lakeland’s Abbie McNumara finished 48th.
Westview teams lead way at Central Noble
ALBION — In an NECC seven-way meet at Central Noble, the Westview boys finished in first place with 23 points. The Westview girls were the top team on the girls side in second place.
Fairfield won the girls race with 35 points.
For the boys race, Spencer and Remington Carpenter came in first (16:10) and second (16:15), respectively.
Lucas Begly finished in third for Lakeland with a time of 16:21. Jakob Copas led the Cougars in sixth at 17:38. Heights was led by Kawliga Glasgo in 17th, and Hamilton’s Jordan Fulton came in 23rd.
Carol Haldeman of Fairfield won the girls race, and three of her teammates followed to finish in the top five. Westview’s Deann Fry was the top area finisher in fourth at 21:39.
Central Noble’s Kylie Zumbrun came in sixth, followed by Allison Steele and Roshelle Bell of Prairie Heights. Lakeland was led by Ella Lewin in 13th, and Hamilton’s best finisher was Oihane Cruz.
In the middle school races, Westview swept the boys and girls races.
For the girls, Anita Swartzentruber finished first, and the Warriors’ Darin Bontrager won on the boys side.
WNMS beats Eastside
LIGONIER — The West Noble Middle School cross country team beat Eastside in a dual match on Tuesday.
Evan Rodriguez finished in first place with a time of 12:06, and Giovanni Maynard came in third at 12:36.
River Bieberich, Xavier Hofmeister, Micah Lowe, Corbin Keene and Cesar Ledesma all finished in the top 10 for the Chargers.
Boys Tennis EN blanks Fremont for fifth straight victory
KENDALLVILLE — The Knights swept the Eagles on Tuesday.
All of the matchups were two-set wins in favor of East Noble. The Knights’ junior varsity team beat Fremont 6-4.
East Noble 5, Fremont 0
Singles: 1. Lucas Denton (EN) def. Ethan Bock 7-5, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Nick Miller 6-3, 6-1. 3. Vittorio Bona (EN) def. Alex Chilenski 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Connor Hersher-Max Bender (EN) def. Evan Towns-Nick Rutherford 6-3, 6-2. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Sam Verdin-Isaac Hirschy 6-1, 6-0.
West Noble sweeps Lakeland Lakers
LIGONIER — The Chargers beat the Lakers 5-0 in an Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
All of the matches were won by West Noble in two sets, and No. 1 singles Joel Mast and No. 2 singles Chris Miller didn’t lose a point in their respective matches.
The Chargers won the junior varsity dual 5-1.
West Noble 5, Lakeland 0
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Corey Christie 6-0, 6-0. 2. Chris Miller (WN) def. Colton Freeman 6-0, 6-0. 3. Nate Shaw (WN) def. Brayden Miles 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumoski (WN) def. Luke Franke-Blake Sturdivant 6-2, 6-3. 2. J.J. Jacobs-Logan Jacobs (WN) def. Tommy Curtis-Ben Keil 6-2, 6-1.
Girls Golf Westview loses two NECC decisions
ANGOLA — The Warriors lost two NECC matches to Angola and Fairfield on Tuesday.
Angola’s Teryn Stanley was the individual medalist with 43.
Westview was led by Chelsea Weaver’s 57, followed by Hope Haarer at 64 and Ava Brown with 66. Lillian Eash carded a 67, and Hannah Klein scored 69.
Chargers beat by Squires, Wildcats
SOUTH WHITLEY — West Noble lost to Whitko and Manchester in a three-way match Tuesday.
Sam Kissel of Manchester was the individual medalist with 38.
The Chargers were led by Hannah Godfrey with 43, followed by Kacee Click’s 55. Abi Hawn and Mykalie Nichols each shot 72.
Boys Soccer Chargers fall to good Northridge squad
LIGONIER — West Noble lost a non-conference match 5-1 to Northridge Tuesday.
Agustin Gutierrez scored the lone goal for the Chargers (4-2).
The Charger reserves lost to the Raiders 3-0.
Cougars defeat Churubusco club team
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Churubusco’s club team 8-0 on Tuesday.
Danny Leffers finished with the hat trick, and Ryan Schroeder added two goals. Josh Rawles, Austin Kugler and Jonah Hopf each added a goal.
Rawles and Kugler scored three assists, and Hopf added one.
In goal, Aidan Dreiblebis had six saves for CN.
Girls Soccer Chargers defeated by Bethany Christian
GOSHEN — West Noble lost its first match of the season after a 5-1 loss at Bethany Christian on Tuesday.
Neyda Macias punched in the only score for the Chargers. Jaqueline Delgado had four saves in goal, and Erika Ibarra had one.
Volleyball
Central Noble sweeps Fremont at home
ALBION — The Cougars defeated the Eagles 25-22, 25-21, 26-24 in a sweep on Tuesday night.
Central Noble stays unbeaten in NECC play with a 2-0 record.
Emily Behrman led Fremont with nine kills and 22 digs. Sydney Applegate scored eight blocks and a pair of kills.
Chargers fall in 4 sets to Northridge Raiders
LIGONIER — Northridge defeated West Noble 25-14, 12-25, 25-23, 25-20 in four sets Tuesday.
Jenna Hutsell led West Noble with 12 kills, Kristina Teel hit 26 assists and Nichelle Phares knocked down five blocks. Carolina Flores finished with 11 digs.
The Chargers lost the JV match in two sets.
Middle School Volleyball CN downs Hamilton
ALBION — The Cougar eight graders defeated the Marines 25-9, 25-16 in straight sets on Tuesday.
Mya Davis and Lydia Replogle each had five aces, and Sarah Pilnock scored four. Lilly Lawson was another solid hitter for Central Noble in the win.
In the seven grade match, the Cougars won 25-15, 25-15. As a team, they had 19 aces, led by Natasha Rinehold with eight and Anna Christopher with seven.
Correction
Due to mistakes with the Central Noble football roster that went with Columbia City’s program provided for fans at the football game between the two teams Friday night, Cougar football player Dylan Eggl was misidentified in a story and in a photograph that appeared in Saturday’s edition of The News Sun.
The KPC Media Group sports department regrets the error.
