NAPPANEE — A scrappy Westview High School boys basketball team got out to a hot start Thursday night at NorthWood. But the Class 3A No. 3 Panthers held off the Warriors and pulled away for a 59-31 win in a non-conference contest at the Panther Pit.
Westview (2-2) came out of the gate on fire, blitzing out to an 11-3 lead.
NorthWood (4-1) weathered the early Westview run and outscored the Warriors 7-0 over the remainder of the first quarter to trail 11-10 at the first stop.
The Panthers took the lead at 12-11 with the first bucket of the second quarter. With the score tied at 16 midway through the stanza, NorthWood closed the half with an 11-0 run to lead 27-16 at intermission.
NorthWood outscored Westview 17-7 in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.
Westview coach Chandler Prible liked his team’s early burst and its fight down the stretch.
“NorthWood is a very good basketball team,” Prible said. “They can be overwhelming with their size and talent. Our biggest guy is 6-1.”
The first-quarter showing was an example of what the Warriors can do, Prible said. But lack of depth is an issue early in the season.
With eight players on the varsity roster, supplemented by several players that suit up for both junior varsity and varsity games, Westview currently goes about seven deep.
“At some point, we run out of gas,” Prible said.
NorthWood coach Aaron Wolfe, meanwhile, said his guys did well adjusting to Westview’s initial burst.
“Defensively, the guys did a great job out there tonight,” Wolfe said. He especially singled out the efforts of Ian Raasch.
Westview was led by Brady Yoder with 12 points. Cade Brenner had 16 points to lead a trio of Panthers in double figures. Ian Raasch had 11 and Tyler Raasch chipped in with 10.
Westview hosts Central Noble tonight while NorthWood travels to Fairfield.
