EMMA — There’s a lot to like about Central Noble scoring standout Connor Essegian already. However, there is so much more he can be as a basketball player. He and Cougars boys basketball coach John Bodey definitely know it.
Essegian now has 1,039 career points with at least a little bit left in his sophomore season after scoring 23 points in CN’s 61-40 victory over Eastside in the final first-round game of the Class 2A Westview Sectional Wednesday night.
“It’s a great accomplishment,” he said of reaching 1,000 points. “I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, my coaches, my family, the Central Noble fan base and God. But it’s about moving forward. The sectional has always been our first goal.”
Essegian is on pace to become Noble County’s all-time leading scorer, and he continued to set new standards with the help of his efforts on Wednesday.
Essegian became the first Noble County prep basketball player to score 600 points in a season. He passed the all-time county single-season mark of 595 set by Avilla’s Ray Grocock in the 1955-56 season. Essegian now has 606 points heading into tonight’s semifinal game against Bremen.
What Essegian is accomplishing scoring is special for Bodey and the Cougars.
“It means a lot to the program and says a lot about how we do things,” Bodey said. “Connor is gifted.
“We give our players a lot of freedom in our motion offense. We play fast, but I don’t think we take bad shots,” he continued. “Connor is shooting 40% from three. We’re shooting 40% as a team from three.”
There’s more to Essegian than just scoring.
“He’s now doubled his rebounds from last season,” Bodey said. “He’s gotten better defensively. He’s not where we want him to be, but he has made progress. We want him to get to the point where by his senior year he is guarding the other team’s best player.”
Essegian said, “I want to work on my strength and athleticism. The more athletic I’ll be, the better player I’ll become.”
Grocock, a 1956 Avilla graduate, is second on the Noble County scoring list with 1,838 career points. First is 1969 West Noble graduate Steve Anspaugh, who scored 1,992 points during his prep years at both West Noble and Wawaka.
Regardless of gender, then there’s the 1,746 of 2002 West Noble graduate Jessica Ramey, the 1,741 of Central Noble’s Sydney Freeman and the 1,649 of Freeman’s running mate Meleah Leatherman.
Ahead of Essegian on the Cougar boys career list is 1,099 from 1970 graduate Rob Wiley, 1,143 from 2005 graduate Dustin Parker and leader Mike Young, a 1977 graduate, with 1,251 points.
Before consolidation created Central Noble High School, Albion High’s Raydean Snyder had 1,200 points before graduating in 1957.
But more importantly for Essegian, Bodey and the Cougars (21-4), they’re looking to beat Bremen (6-17) tonight. They will face off around 7:45 p.m. at the Warrior Dome after Westview (21-3) plays Churubusco (15-6).
