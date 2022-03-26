INDIANAPOLIS — It was, Providence coach Ryan Miller admitted, more like the number of points his team has by the end of two quarters.
Not one.
But the Providence Pioneers, on the biggest stage there is, threw up 25 points on the Central Noble Cougars Saturday in the opening eight minutes of the IHSAA Class 2A State Championship Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
The Pioneers led 25-9 after one quarter and Central Noble could never recover, falling 62-49 in the game. Central Noble never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.
Fast start for Providence. Slow start from Central Noble.
Typical for neither team.
“That’s what our halftime scores are,” Miller said.
Providence’s 63 points were a postseason high. In its five prior postseason victories, the Pioneers had averaged 49.4 ppg.
For the season, Providence had averaged 52 ppg.
The 62 points given up by Central Noble at game’s end were the most an opponent had scored this postseason.
The Pioneers took leads of 5-0 and 15-4 early on. Providence scored 10 points in the final 2:33 for that 25-9 lead.
In one quarter, 25 points.
Eight minutes that Providence won’t ever forget and Central Noble fans had to endure.
Game. Set. State title.
Without a true star, Providence relies on the team concept.
“We have to do everything by committee,” Miller said.
That balance was evident in the game’s opening quarter.
Five Pioneers scored in the first period, led by nine points from junior Casey Kaelin.
Providence came into the game hitting 34.7% of its three-point field goals for the season. The Pioneers were 4-for-5 from deep in the first quarter, and hit a collective 10-of-14 from the floor during that stretch.
Central Noble was 4-for-10 from the floor in the stanza, 1-for-3 from deep.
“Early on they were more physical than us,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “The strong hand drive really killed us.”
Too many times, Pioneer got drives to the basket because the Cougars were unable to make them use their weak hand.
And when they weren’t scoring from inside, Providence was raining down threes, having three players score from the deep in the opening stanza.
Providence had open lanes and took them. When the Pioneers had open looks from deep, they took those too.
“Patiently aggressive” is how Miller described his team’s mindset.
“We knew we had to come out and be aggressive,” Providence’s Grant Williams said.
“These guys weren’t passive,” Miller said.
The physical play from Providence was consistent when the Cougars were on offense.
“They pressured the ball,” Bodey said. “They clogged the lane. We talked about that all week.”
The Cougars never got into an offensive rhythm strong enough to overcome that early 25-9 deficit.
For the rest of the game, Central Noble outscored Providence, 40-37.
