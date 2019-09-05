Volleyball
Heights sweeps Barons
WATERLOO — Prairie Heights downed DeKalb 26-24, 25-22, 25-13 in a non-conference match on Tuesday night.
Maddie Harmes and Chloe Riehl each had eight kills, 14 digs for the Panthers (6-5). Harmes also had two aces. Morgan Bachelor had 28 assists, five digs and two aces. Kalli Aaron had 11 kills, two block assists and a solo block. Amy German had 12 digs, and Grace Levitz added three aces while putting all 14 of her serves in play.
Heights won the junior varsity match 25-22, 20-25, 15-12. The Barons were victorious in the C team match 25-19, 25-14.
Warriors fall to Bruins
EMMA — Westview fell to Bethany Christian Tuesday, 25-19, 21-25, 25-19, 25-10.
Gloria Miller had 16 kills, 15 digs and three aces for the Warriors (4-6). Payton May had nine digs, seven aces and six kills. Kate Welsh had 11 assists, and Hallie Mast dished off 10 assists.
The Bruins took the junior varsity match 25-16, 25-9. Penelope Eash and Ella Clark each had four digs for Westview, with Clark also having an ace.
Lakers lose at Garrett
GARRETT — Lakeland was beat by Garrett 25-22, 25-13, 25-21 in Northeast Corner Conference match Tuesday at Bateman Gymnasium.
The Railroaders (5-0, 2-0 NECC) had 13 aces in the sweep. Logan Smith and Emma Hirchak each had 10 aces for Garrett. Smith also had 13 assists and eight digs.
Churubusco prevails over Columbia City
CHURUBUSCO — Churubusco outlasts rival Columbia City 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 23-25, 15-7 on Tuesday.
‘Busco won the junior varsity match 25-19, 26-24.
Boys Soccer Westview tops Garrett
EMMA — Westview led 3-0 at the half and went on to beat Garrett 6-3 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday.
The Warriors peppered the Railroader goal, forcing two Garrett goalkeepers to make 38 saves in the match.
Zak Klopfenstein scored twice for Garrett.
Panthers lose to Blazers
BUTLER — Prairie Heights lost to Eastside 5-0 in a Northeast Corner Conference match on Tuesday. The Blazers led 3-0 at the half.
Freshman Conner Keeslar started in goal and made nine saves in goal in the first half. Collin Keeslar played between the pipes in the second half and made six saves.
Girls Soccer Lakers too much for Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Lakeland defeated Lakewood Park Christian 7-1 on Tuesday.
Keirstin Roose had three goals and two assists for the Lakers, and Kylee Palmer added two goals and an assist. Hailey Alleshouse had a goal and two assists.
Adria Billman also scored for Lakeland. Brooklynn Olinger had an assist.
Knights, Hornets tie
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble and Angola finished at a 0-0 draw in a non-conference match on Wednesday.
The match ended in a tie because it’s was a non-conference match.
In goal, Lauren Lash had 19 saves for the Knights.
The reserve match also ended in a 0-0 draw.
In Woodburn, Central Noble was beaten 2-0 by Woodlan.
Boys Tennis Heights loses to Bethany Christian
GOSHEN — Prairie Heights lost 4-1 to Bethany Christian Tuesday.
No. 3 singles Logan Nott was the lone winner for the Panthers in match that lasted three sets.
Bethany Christian 4, Prairie Heights 1
Singles: 1. Caleb Shenk (BC) def. Leyton Byler 6-1, 6-2. 2. Braden Bohn (BC) def. Mike Perkins 6-4, 6-0. 3. Logan Nott (PH) def. Josh Cartwright 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: 1. Nathan Oostland-Joseph Mounsithiraj (BC) def. Logan Hamilton-Chace Bachelor 6-0, 6-0. 2. Will Nisley-Tyson Miller (BC) def. Isaiah Malone-Brayton Ambler 6-2, 6-2.
Girls Golf Knights fall to Hornets, Eagles
ANGOLA — East Noble lost to Angola and Fremont in a three-way match at Zollner on Wednesday.
The Knights shot 224 as team, behind the Hornets’ 195 and the Eagles 204.
Teryn Stanley was the individual medalist at 44.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.