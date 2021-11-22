KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior wide receiver Nick Munson announced on his Twitter on Friday that he is verbally committing to play football at Ball State University next season.
Munson plans to make it official on national signing day on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2020.
The coaching staff was a major influence on Munson's decision.
"The coaching staff there is amazing. Wide receivers coach (Marcus) Knight was an awesome mentor when I did my workout with them," Munson said. "They have a great scheme, a great vision and they're a hot team in the MAC right now."
The Cardinals won the Mid-American Conference Championship over Buffalo in 2020. The success from Ball State played another huge factor for Munson.
"It meant a lot. I'm a competitor. I love to win, so being able to go into a team that's constantly winning is awesome. The atmosphere there is a win-first type of atmosphere," Munson said.
Munson's East Noble teammate Chris Hood is also committed to Ball State. Hood made his decision before the season.
"It's awesome. Being able to live our dreams and do it together and compete at the Division-I level is amazing. We're blessed to be able to do that," Munson said.
Munson had interest from Miami (Ohio), University of Indianapolis, Marian University and Valparaiso University.
"As the season closed, Ball State was still pursuing me," Munson said. "I felt like it was the right time. I was ready to commit."
The recruiting process was frustrating at times for Munson, but he kept churning away until the right school came along, which turned out to be Ball State.
"There were highs and lows. I was under-recruited going into my junior year, but after after a really good offseason between my junior and senior year, things really started to pick up," Munson said.
The senior had 25 receptions for 355 yards and three scores for the Knights this past season.
He also got involved in the run game quite a bit and rushed the ball 32 times for 302 yards and five touchdowns. He also had 114 kick returns yards, 105 punt return yards and one punt return for a touchdown.
Munson thinks he'll be able to make an immediate impact for the Cardinals.
"I think the main thing is being able to work some one-on-ones against outside linebackers and safeties and be able to get those one-on-one matchups, especially in third-down situations," Munson said.
On defense, Munson added 11 tackles, two passes defended and an interception.
Munson has long been a productive receiver for the Knights. He had 41 catches for 532 yards and three scores during the 2020 season. During his sophomore season, he finished with 624 yards on 56 catches and three touchdowns.
