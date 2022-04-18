KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Jessica Willavize committed to bowling for Trine University on Monday.
Trine was the right fit for Willavize because it had her major, which is physical therapy, and it gave her the opportunity to do something that she's been doing since she was three years old.
"I already know a few girls that go there on the bowling team, and I think it will help me fit in right away," Willavize said.
Willavize is focused on being a really good teammate when she joins the program at Trine.
"I think I'll be really supportive to my other teammates. I'll definitely be there for every practice and try to get more reps in to be better for myself and for my team," Willavize said.
For her to be the best bowler she can be, bettering her concentration will be vital.
"I really want to improve on my concentration," Willavize said. "I have to focus on being a better person for my teammates."
Willavize is appreciative of her time at East Noble and with the bowling program that she's been a part of.
"It affects me when someone appreciates that I'm there and they're glad that I helped them. It makes me happy and want to be there more," Willavize said.
Willavize qualified for semi-state this past season. She bowled a 523 series for sixth place at the Fort Wayne Regional to earn a return trip to the semi-state level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.