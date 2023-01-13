BUTLER — Central Noble sophomore Redick Zolman notched a steal and layup with just under a minute to play to give his team a 45-43 lead late.
The Cougar defense made it stick.
Central Noble (8-3) advanced to tonight’s Northeast Corner Conference Tournament final in Garrett with a 45-44 victory over Lakeland (8-5) Friday night in Butler.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Central Noble coach John Bodey said. “We didn’t play our best basketball but still found a way to win.”
Central Noble had the ball with the score tied at 43, but was called for a double dribble with 57 seconds to play.
On Lakeland’s ensuing possession, Zolman stole the ball near mid-court and got his acrobatic layup to fall and the Cougars led 45-43.
The rest of the game was enough to give the most ardent of fans heartburn.
On its next possession, Lakeland senior Ben Keil was off on a two-point try, but the ball was rebounded by Zeke Wachtman and the Lakers retained possession. A Nate Keil field goal try was off, but senior Tommy Curtis grabbed another offensive rebound for the Lakers.
Ben Keil was eventually fouled on the possession with 13.5 seconds to play. He made the first, drawing his team within 45-44. His second try was off the mark and the ball was rebounded by Sam Essegian, who was fouled on the play.
Essegian missed the front end of a bonus opportunity, and Wachtman secured the rebound for Lakeland. The Lakers worked the ball to Ben Keil, but his 15-footer bounced on the rim and away.
Spencer Adams secured the defensive rebound for Central Noble as time expired.
“Sam contested it and made it difficult,” Bodey said of the final shot try.
Central Noble was led in scoring by junior Isaiah Gard’s 15 points. Zolman and Jackson Andrews each scored nine.
Lakeland got 10 points each from Ben Keil and Christian Troyer.
The Lakers led 17-15 at the first stop, 27-25 at halftime and 34-32 with 8 minutes remaining.
Lakeland led 41-38 with 3:16 remaining.
Essegian, Gard and Zolman scored the final seven points for the Cougars.
Lakeland is off for over a week and a half. It does not return to action until January 24 at Columbia City.
