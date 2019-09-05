KENDALLVILLE — East Noble played better in three of the five positions against West Noble on Wednesday night, and that was all it needed to pull out a 3-2 victory in a potential sectional preview.
The Knights have won six in a row after dropping their first two matches of the year.
In the three matches the Knights won, they were over in two sets, and same for the Chargers in the two matches they won. The home team was just better at one more spot.
West Noble’s No. 1 singles Joel Mast beat Lucas Denton 6-0, 6-1 and earned high praise from opposing East Noble coach Aaron Edwards.
“I saw Lucas Denton fighting the best player in our area, even though he lost 0-6, 1-6. I thought the effort that he put out there to contest every point. It’s an impossible situation to play Joel Mast, but to contest every point he did and actually get a game off of him was a great accomplishment,” Edwards said.
West Noble’s Greg Riegsecker also had some pretty high acclaim for Mast, who has only lost four games, including one to Denton, in nine matches so far this season.
“I don’t remember seeing many players as good as him,” Riegsecker, who has been coaching tennis for 30 years, said. “It’s really fun to coach him. He’s just a really good player. He does a lot of things well. He’s got good hands. He really instinctive. He’s fun to watch.”
East Noble won swiftly at the other singles positions. At No. 2 singles, Nolan Ogle downed Chris Miller 6-1, 6-1. Vittorio Bona won his No. 3 singles match over Nate Shaw 6-0, 6-1, and the duo of Joel Glass and Jordan Jollief wrapped the Knights win with a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Logan and J.J. Jacobs at No. 2 doubles.
West Noble’s Brayden Bohde and Dillan Sumowski picked up the other win for the visitors at 6-3, 6-1 over Connor Hesher and Max Bender in No. 1 doubles.
“They just played good, under control tennis. We didn’t make a lot of mistakes. We hit smart shots,” Riegsecker said of his No. 1 doubles team. “We weren’t giving away a lot of free points.”
“In doubles, we need to be more aggressive at the net and more patient at the baseline,” Edwards said. “I think we’re trying to do too much at the baseline and having a lot of unforced errors.”
Sectional play is still a month away, but Wednesday’s match provided a clearer picture in how it could go down.
“Right now, no question Westview is the favorite in our sectional,” Edwards said. “But things can change from now to October. That’s why we’re out here playing and trying to get better, because we believe that, even though Westview is the favorite, we have something to play for. We believe that we can give ourselves on opportunity to contest for the sectional. I would say the same for West Noble.”
The Chargers play Westview on Monday in a highly-contested match in the NECC. East Noble begins Northeast 8 Conference play today when Bellmont comes to Kendallville.
East Noble JV 5, West Noble 4
The Knights won three of the reserve singles matches, including Ryan Gienger, Kyle Blackburn and Omer Varol. Nevin Phares and Luke Schermerhorn each won their singles matches for West Noble and combined to win their doubles match as well.
Wes and Andrew Shaw won one doubles match for the Chargers, and Owen Ritchie and Bryson Ortiz won a doubles match for East Noble, as well as Cale Ernsberger and Cody Biddle.
In Albion, Churubusco beat Central Noble 5-0 on Wednesday.
At No. 1 singles, the Eagles’ Luke Wilson beat Austin Smith 6-0, 6-0. Brett Barkley beat Austin Frey 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and the duo of Gavin Haberstock and Tyler Miller beat Owen Darland and Aidan Miller 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles.
Central Noble forfeited No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.
East Noble 3, West Noble 2
Singles: 1. Joel Mast (WN) def. Lucas Denton 6-0, 6-1. 2. Nolan Ogle (EN) def. Chris Miller 6-1, 6-1. 3. Vittoria Bona (EN) def. Nate Shaw 6-0, 6-1.
Double: 1. Brayden Bohde-Dillan Sumowski (WN) def. Connor Hesher-Max Bender 6-3, 6-1. 2. Joel Glass-Jordan Jollief (EN) def. Logan Jacobs-J.J. Jacobs 6-0, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.