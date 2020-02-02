EMMA — Visiting Eastside won a low-scoring regular-season finale Saturday, spoiling senior night for Westview’s Julianna Miller.
Miller was honored prior to tip-off of the varsity game.
The Blazers won 40-24, closing out regular-season play at 16-6. Westview is 4-18.
Allyson King led Eastside with 13 points and Sullivan Kessler added 10. Gloria Miller had 16 for Westview.
As the score would indicate, points were hard to come by at times.
Two Miller free throws put Westview on the board first with 6 minutes, 11 seconds left in the first. Kessler and King scored four each for Eastside for an 8-2 lead.
MacKensie Rieke’s three from the key, followed by a score in the paint from King extended the visitors’ lead to 13-5 early in the second.
Two inside scores by Miller and a free throw from Lucy Rensberger cut the gap to three.
Both teams had scoring lapses of more than two minutes. King scored three straight to snap one for Eastside, while Miller’s bucket in the lane ended a dry spell for Westview.
Kessler and Mataya Bireley each scored in the final minute of the half, giving the Blazers a 22-14 lead at the break.
Early in the third, Skyelar Kessler took the rebound of a miss the length of the floor for a bucket and a 12-point lead.
Miller and Bireley traded scores around the five-minute mark. After that, neither team could change the score until Alexys Antal’s free throw with 33 seconds left in the quarter. Eastside’s Taylor Richards hit a three before the buzzer for a 33-17 lead.
Westview got two free throws and an inside score from Miller with 5:24 left in regulation. Rieke hit a three from the wing for Eastside.
Westview’s Kate Welsh hit from the right baseline and Hallie Mast made one of two free throws with 2:37 to play. When Mast missed the second attempt, Eastside’s Sullivan Kessler took the rebound the other way for a layup and a 38-24 lead.
Westview plays LaVille Friday in the Class 2A sectional at Fairfield. Eastside plays South Adams Wednesday in the Class 2A sectional at Bluffton.
Eastside JV 33, Westview 24
It took overtime before Eastside pulled away to a 33-24 win in the reserve game.
McKenna Hoffelder had nine points and Grace Kreischer added eight for the reserve Blazers. Sara Lapp led Westview with nine.
