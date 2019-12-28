MIDDLEBURY — The East Noble girls basketball team has not won a game in the Bankers Classic tournament at Northridge Community Schools since the 2016 season. On day one of the ninth annual edition of the tournament, that fact has not changed, as the Knights fell in both of their games Friday.
East Noble (6-9) began the round-robin tournament at 10 a.m. against Portage followed by South Bend St. Joseph at 2:30 p.m.
The Portage Indians (9-4) defeated the Knights, 38-27, while the St. Joseph Indians (8-5) won in a 19-point rout 61-42.
In the game against Portage, the Knights held them to their second-lowest scoring mark of the season of 38 points. The Indians average 61 points per game and is ranked 23rd in the state.
“We played really hard and aggressive defensively in the first game.” East Noble head coach DeAnn Booth said. “Historically, all of these teams we’re playing are averaging way more (points) than what they scored against us.”
Defense only helps if you can score on offense however, and the Knights could never get into a groove, posting their third-lowest total of the season with 27 points.
“We struggled a little bit offensively,” Booth said. “We dug ourselves a little bit of a whole in the first half and we were never really able to dig ourselves out of it but we were able to maintain and play evenly with them in the second half.”
East Noble was able to hold Portage to 11 points in the second half while scoring 10 of their own but the 26-16 deficit from the first half was too much to overcome.
Junior guard Grace Patton finished with 13 points from game one, with junior teammates Karly Kirkpatrick and Avan Beiswanger each adding 4.
Game two of the Classic for the Knights did not go as well, as the St. Joseph Indians took advantage in the paint with senior guard Keegan Sullivan making layup after layup and the Indians making their three-point shots.
Even though the Knights still had defensive trouble, Booth was much more pleased with their offensive performance in game two.
“I thought we were more of an offensive threat,” Booth said. “It was a completely different game in that aspect. We did struggle a bit to hit shots but we made good shots.”
Offense hurt the Knights early on, as they struggled to shoot against a stifling Indians defense that was much bigger. St. Joseph started the game on a 17-4 run mostly from Sullivan and senior guard Anne Goralczyk. East Noble was able to cut into the lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to a three-pointer from the left corner by Beiswanger followed by a free throw from junior Karly Kirkpatrick.
The switch was turned up on high for both teams in the second quarter as the Knights and Indians traded baskets for about three minutes, highlighted by back-to-back threes from St. Joseph’s junior Mia Naman and East Noble’s Beiswanger.
What went from a 17-8 lead for St. Joseph at the end of the first quarter jumped to a 41-24 game at halftime.
“They ran the ball up the floor really well and played transition well.” Booth said. “Again, we dug ourselves a hole giving up 41 points in the first half. But then in the second half, we played much better in that respect and only gave up 20 points.”
The Knights had two big issues during the game, the first being struggling mightily from the charity stripe.
“We’ve had our moments where we’ve struggled with free throws and other moments where we’ve done better,” Booth said. “This was definitely by far not one of our better free-throw shooting games, and I think that goes towards fatigue from our first game.”
The second issue for them was rebounding, as the Knights lost the rebounding battle and gave the Indians multiple chances on multiple plays.
“We struggle quite a bit with that because of our size, but we did not do a good job boxing out. St. Joe played aggressively and rebounded with a purpose and I can’t take that away from them
East Noble finishes pool play at 10 a.m. today in the Northridge Middle School main gym against Northridge, who is now 6-10 after winning their first two games. After that game, every team will be seeded according to their records in Pool play and play one more game, with placement being decided in those games. Regardless of win or lose, East Noble will play their final game of the day at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.