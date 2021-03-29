EMMA — It was evident on Monday that both Westview and NorthWood baseball haven’t played in a long time.
After missing the entire 2020 season, both teams began the 2021 season with a lot of miscues, including throwing errors, mishaps on the base paths and just overall mental mistakes.
The Warriors scored six runs in the fourth inning off a couple of mistakes by the Panthers, then NorthWood answered a couple of innings later with seven runs in the top of the sixth to win 12-8.
“We misplayed live situations that we’ve talked about. We just haven’t been able to truly simulate that often with our guys,” Westview coach Jason Rahn said.
Westview loaded the bases in the fourth on NorthWood pitcher Gage Gongwer, and he walked Braden Kauffman to score Mason Wire and give the Warriors their first run. It was Gongwer’s last batter of the game, and Cole Davis came in for relief.
The next batter, Ben Byrkett hit a high fly ball to left and the left fielder misplayed it, which allowed all three Westview runners to score easily and take a 4-3 lead.
The mistakes kept happening for the Panthers after Takota Sharick walked. A pop-up to the shortstop was dropped and two more Warriors scored to make it a 6-3 ball game.
Then in the top of the fifth, it was Westview making the mistakes. A throwing error on an infield single, then a single to left by Gongwer cut the lead to one. A pop-up to shallow right was dropped by the Warrior second baseman and it allowed Gongwer to score with two outs.
The Panthers plated seven more in the top of the sixth. With runners on first and second, a throw by the catcher to pick off a runner stealing rolled into left field to score one, then, a passed ball on the next pitch put another NorthWood run on the board for a 8-6 lead. Beau Stankovich drove in a pair with a single to left, then a wild pitch brought him home for an 11-6 lead.
The Warriors tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh and were able to get two runs back after a two-run single by Kauffman, but the comeback effort fell short.
“Overall, we fought, but not playing in almost 700 days, you could tell,” Rahn said.
Sharick pitched a solid five innings for the Warriors and had four strikeouts in the first three innings.
“He’s always going to bulldog for us and pitch well. It’s a matter of ‘Can we keep his pitch count down because he’s locating better on all of his pitches,” Rahn said.
Gongwer had five putouts through the first three frames for NorthWood.
