EMMA — Ed Bentley confirmed to KPC Media Group on Thursday evening that he is no longer the Westview boys basketball coach.
Former Westview coach Rob Yoder is "temporarily" the coach of the Warriors. He said he doesn't know how long temporary is right now.
Bentley was the Warrior coach for one season, finished with a 16-7 record and earned a share of the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title. They shared the championship with Central Noble.
Bentley came to Westview after seven-year stint at Angola, where he was 110-62 and won three sectional championships. His Hornet teams also won an NECC regular season championship and two NECC Tournament titles.
Yoder was at the helm of the Warrior program for 17 seasons. He accumulated a 303-125 record. During that span, Westview won nine sectional titles, four regionals and one semi-state championship, which came in 2014. Under Yoder, the Warriors had eight 20-win seasons.
