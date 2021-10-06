DUNLAP — The Warriors had to wait a little bit longer to take home their third straight regional championship.
On Wednesday, Westview (22-1) and Goshen endured a rain delay that lasted two hours and 10 minutes, but shortly after the courts were squeegeed and blown dry, the Warriors quickly wrapped up a 4-1 victory and a third consecutive trip to semi-state.
"Yeah, I was little bit worried, but right from the start, they guys were pretty focused," Westview coach Tyler Miller said of the rain delay. "We got a jump on most of the singles courts. That puts some of the players at ease, because they know that most of our courts are up."
Westview will face Mississinewa in Homestead Semi-state Saturday at 10 a.m.
Before the rain started to fall, two of the matches were already finished. Elijah Hostetler won his No. 2 singles match 6-1, 6-2 over Moses Sawatzky of Goshen, and the RedHawks' No. 1 doubles team of Carter Schmucker and Joel Byler won 6-3, 6-1 over Isaac Rogers and Kendall Schwartz.
After the delay was over, the Westview No. 2 doubles pair of Kylen Bender and Jethro Hostetler won the one game they needed to finish off their 7-5, 6-2 over Goshen's Moses Kratzer and Myles Mclaughlin.
"Our doubles have done well. Our No. 1 doubles have played a lot of tough matches but have won a lot of matches. No. 2 doubles have come along throughout the year too. They didn't have any varsity experience, but they've been pretty consistent for us," Miller said.
Isaiah Hostetler won his No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-1 over Pi Wellington, and Brennan Beachy had to rally in the second set to win 6-1, 6-4 over Isaac Stahly.
All of the singles matches were in favor of Westview for most of the evening.
"They handled their business. That's good, because they've had some tough matches the last couple of weeks. So us playing well and getting some wins is good for their confidence," Miller said.
The East Noble doubles team of Max Bender and Carver Miller also took to the courts against NorthWood's Chaz Yoder and Brady Chupp at Concord in the individual sectional tournament. Bender and Miller won their first set 6-4 and trailed 2-5 in the second the rain started to fall.
After the break, Yoder and Chupp finished off the set victory, then Bender and Miller turned the tide and won 6-3 to advance. The Knight duo faces Northridge's pair of Collin Seegart and Evan Nay today at Concord.
Westview 4, Goshen 1
Singles: 1. Isaiah Hostetler (W) def. Pi Wellington 6-3, 6-1. 2. Elijah Hostetler (W) def. Moses Sawatzky 6-1, 6-2. 3. Brennan Beach (W) def. Isaac Stahly 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: 1. Carter Schmucker-Joel Byler (G) def. Issac Rogers-Kendall Schwartz 6-3, 6-1. 2. Jethro Hostetler-Kylen Bender (W) def. Moses Kratzer-Myles Mclaughlin 7-5, 6-2.
Concord Doubles Sectional
Max Bender-Carver Miller (EN) def. Chaz Yoder-Brady Chupp 6-4, 4-6 ,6-3.
