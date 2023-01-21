KENDALLVILLE — Despite missing one of their top gymnasts Thursday night in senior Ally Blackburn, East Noble still had no problem in coming away with a couple of victories over Huntington North and Columbia City.
The Knights finished the meet with a team score of 94.550, ahead of Huntington North’s 87.950 and Columbia City’s 30.275. The Eagles only had one gymnast.
“I think the girls did well,” Knights coach Tami Housholder said. “Floor went well, and we are struggling on beam which should be one of our strong events, but we’ll keep working.”
Each individual discipline was won by a Knight, with freshman Kylie Walz taking first on the vault (8.750) and floor (9.150), sophomore Kaitlin Borrero winning the uneven bars (7.850) and senior Brooke Lindsey taking the gold on the balance beam (7.475).
“We are expecting big things from [Walz],” Housholder said. “It’s a change for her coming out of club but she has fit in well and is learning, listening and is coachable.
“Kaitlin has really stepped up a lot in practice and is showing a lot of improvement, so to finally have everything come together on bars for her tonight was a very big positive for us, and Brooke stepped up a lot for us on beam.”
Huntington North’s Janna Teusch won the all-around over Walz, finishing with an overall score of 31.675, tying for first with Walz on the vault and Lindsey on the beam. Walz scored a 31.175 in the all-around.
The best performance of the night for East Noble was on the floor, with four Knights placing in the top five. In addition to Walz’s victory, junior Audrey Beiswanger was second (8.625), junior Hadley Thiel was third (8.475) and freshman Katelyn Fortman tied for fourth (8.375) with Huntington North’s Allie Smith.
“Audrey is working her way back,” Housholder said. “She originally was not going to compete this year due to injury, and it just got to be too much. She couldn’t not do it, so she just started in the last week or so, coming back and she’ll be a factor when she gets strong enough.
Housholder continued, “With all the girls, we have such a good team this year where everybody relies on everybody, which is awesome. The bond that the girls have is good.”
Borrero was in the top five in three events, with her victory on the beam, third place on vault (8.700) and fourth on beam (7.250). Fortman did the same, placing fifth on vault (8.450) and bars (6.225) in addition to her floor performance.
Columbia City’s lone gymnast, Lindsay Johnson, took second on the bars with a 7.275 and was third in the all-around with a total of 30.275.
Blackburn was out with a strained tendon in one foot, according to Housholder, and she will be out for about a week.
The Knights next face off against a future sectional opponent in Angola on the road Monday.
“They’re a tough team, but you know what? Sectionals,” Housholder said. “So it’s all practice until then.”
East Noble 94.550, Huntington North 87.950, Columbia City 30.275.
Vault: 1T. Kylie Walz, EN, and Janna Teusch, HN, 8.750. 3. Kaitlin Borrero, EN, 8.700. 4. Allie Smith, HN, 8.550. 5. Katelyn Fortman, EN, 8.450.
Bars: 1. Borrero, EN, 7.850. 2. Lindsay Johnson, CC, 7.275. 3T. Walz, EN, and Teusch, HN, 7.250. 5. Fortman, EN, 6.225.
Beam: 1T. Brooke Lindsey, EN, and Teusch, HN, 7.475. 3. Smith, HN, 7.300. 4. Borrero, EN, 7.250. 5. Adalyn Cutting, HN, 6.625.
Floor: 1. Walz, EN, 9.150. 2. Audrey Beiswanger, EN, 8.625. 3. Hadley Thiel, EN, 8.475. 4T. Fortman, EN, and Smith, HN, 8.375.
All-Around: 1. Teusch, HN, 31.675. 2. Walz, EN, 31.175. 3. Johnson, CC, 30.275. 4. Smith, HN, 29.575. 5. Cutting, HN, 25.975.
