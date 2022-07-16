The Noble County Venom Deter age 14-and-under softball team will be competing the United States Specialty Sports Association National Championships in Gulf Shores, Alabama, in the last week of July.
The Venom Deter team is part of the Noble County Venom softball program and is made up of 13- and 14-year-old girls from Noble, LaGrange and Whitley counties. It’s in its fifth year together and has an all-time record of 188 wins, 82 losses and 10 ties. It is is 48-18-1 this season.
In the 13 tournaments the 14U Venom Deter have competed in this season, it won six championships, finished second in two of the tournaments and third in three of the tournaments. About all of the tournaments were in northern Indiana, including trips to Wabash and the South Bend-Elkhart area. It also played in a tournament in Sandusky, Ohio.
The five-year members of the team are Meredith Targgart, Central Noble’s Kierra Bolen, Avery Deter, Katie Forker, Kensyngtin Kimmell and Grace Swank, and Lakeland’s Abbey Priestley. Targgart has gone to both Lakeland and CN schools over the past five years.
The four-year members of the team are East Noble’s Paulina George and Addisyn Ritchie and CN’s Kennedy Vice. Three-year members are EN’s Bella Montoya and Columbia City’s Mackenzie Taulbee. Lakeland’s Haylee Hicks has been a part of the team for two years.
Due to the high school softball season and injuries on the main roster, the Venom Deter 14U team has been helped by younger Venom 13U players Kaia McNamara from Lakeland and East Noble’s Abby Alwine, Brianna Bortner, Aubrey Helmkamp and Shaye Ritchie.
The Venom Deter 14U team is thankful for all the support it has received from their families, their fans and their sponsors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.