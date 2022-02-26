SYRACUSE — One loud cheer after another from a large group of people wearing purple.
That’s how the vault went for the Angola gymnastics team Saturday. After some earlier struggles, the Hornets had the top three performances of the day in their final event to sew up a repeat sectional championship at Wawasee.
Angola racked up a meet-best 28.25 points in the vault and won with 105.5. The Hornets will be joined at next Saturday’s Huntington North regional by DeKalb (100.75) and Plymouth (98.625).
The top three teams, plus the top six individuals in each event and the all-around move on from sectional.
It was the third team title in four years for the Hornets. Senior Ashtyn Evans also repeated as the all-around champion at 36.25. It was also her third title in four years.
Eastside individual Brielle Carter was second behind Evans in the all-around with a score of 35.4. She took the blue ribbon in the floor with a 9.275, and will compete in the regional.
East Noble finished just out of the team advancement with fourth for the second straight year, but will have two gymnasts at Huntington next week, with Ally Blackburn (8.825) and Audrey Beiswanger (8.775) taking first and second (tied with DeKalb’s Lauren Blythe) in the beam. Beiswanger was runner-up to Carter in the floor (9.1) and Blackburn tied for sixth with Angola’s Sarah Hutchins (8.725).
Evans (9.55), Alyana Shamp (9.45) and Summer Allen (9.25) went 1-2-3 in the vault, which coach Misti Evans felt was do or die for the Hornets.
“It was a rough one,” she said. “We started off on bars which is one of our better events, and we had three falls. We kind of dug ourselves into a hole.
“I was proud of them coming back after all the falls on bars and having no-fall beam routines. That was impressive. Our floor wasn’t quite as clean, and we just wanted to finish on vault the way we know how to do.”
The Hornets knew that what they did last year meant nothing Saturday.
“There was a lot of pressure,” Coach Evans said. “We said going in we weren’t going to take anything for granted. We still had to do it.
“Hopefully we got the nerves out and we can execute better next weekend.”
That will also be the goal for DeKalb, which earned its fifth consecutive team regional berth.
“Definitely a lot of beam, cleaning up things on floor,” coach Kaitlyn Wolfe said. “We did not get the scores we were expecting on floor. Beam we had a rough day and some lower scores.
“Those will definitely be our points of emphasis going into the regional, because those are normally our two highest-scoring events.”
The Barons drew the short straw, starting the competition as the first team on the beam.
“It’s a rough place to start but we got through it,” Wolfe said. “We continued to push on through the rest of the meet.
“Bars is usually our lowest-scoring event, and we scored higher on bars than beam. Hopefully we can sustain that and work on things for the other three events.”
The Barons were the best in the meet on floor, scoring 26.375.
Blythe was third in the all-around for DeKalb (35.25), with Shamp of Angola in fourth (35.075).
East Noble coach Tami Housholder was happy to see her team healthy and competing well. The Knights had a team score of 97.375. The coach was elated for her two regional qualifiers.
“Very proud of them,” she said. “We have had injuries all season. This is our first real meet when we’ve had our top gymnasts in.
“Disappointed. We were fourth last year, too, but we’ll get there. We have no seniors. We have regional next week for a couple of our girls, and we’re very excited. It’s a great group of girls and a great group of parents.”
Despite their struggles on bars, Angola went 1-2 in the event with Evans (9.05) and Shamp (8.775). Blythe took third (8.525) and DeKalb teammate Paige Fillenwarth fifth (8.2), with Carter in between in fourth (8.525).
Blythe was third in the floor (9.05) and Ashtyn Evans fourth (9.0). After Angola’s sweep of the top three spots in the vault, DeKalb’s Tyla DePriest was fifth (9.1) and Carter sixth (9.075).
Blythe was also runner-up in the beam (8.775). Evans was fifth (8.65) and Carter sixth (8.525).
Lakeland took seventh in the team standings at 86.725. Emma Schiffli was ninth in the vault at 8.875.
West Noble followed in eighth with 75.425. Taylor Shoemaker took 22nd in the beam at 7.025.
Wawasee Sectional
Team Scores (Top 3 advance to regional): 1. Angola 105.5, 2. DeKalb 100.75, 3. Plymouth 98.625, 4. East Noble 97.375, 5. Elkhart 95.5, 6. Wawasee 91.125, 7. Lakeland 86.725, 8. West Noble 75.425, 9. Warsaw 75.
All-Around (Top 6 advance to regional:) 1. Evans (Ang) 36.25, 2. Carter (Eastside) 35.4, 3. Blythe (DK) 35.25, 4. Shamp (Ang), 35.075, 5. Karris (Ply) 33.5, 6. Hutchinson (Ply) 33.15, 8. Blackburn (EN) 32.45, 9. Fillenwarth (DK) 32.45, 10. Sibert (EN) 31.825, 12. Schiffli (LL) 30.325, Miller (DK) 30.325, 15. Huffman (LL) 28.65, 20. Yoder (LL) 25.825, 21. Shoemaker (WN) 25.225, 22. Herrera (WN) 24.75, 24. Kathary (WN) 23.625.
Vault (Top 6 advance to regional): 1. Evans (Ang) 9.55, 2. Shamp (Ang) 9.45, 3. Allen (Ang) 9.25, 4. Malone (Elk) 9.15, 5. DePriest (DK) 9.1, 6. Carter (ES) 9.075, 7. Miller (DK) 8.975, 8. Blythe (DK) 8.9, 9. Schiffli (LL) 8.875, 15. Hutchins (Ang) 8.7, 19. Blackburn (EN) 8.35, 20. Huffman (LL) 8.325, 21. Borrero (EN) 8.3, 22. Sibert (EN) 8.275, 23. Beiswanger (EN) 8.225, 24. Tie, LaJoice (Waw) and Gayheart (LL) 8.15, 27. Tie, Klages (WN) and Fillenwarth (DK) 8.0, 34. Shoemaker (WN) 7.35, 35. Yoder (LL) 7.2, 36. Herrera (WN) 7.15, 37. Kathary (WN) 6.95.
Bars (Top 6 advance to regional): 1. Evans (Ang) 9.05, 2. Shamp (Ang) 8.775, 3. Blythe (DK) 8.525, 4. Carter (ES) 8.525, 5. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.2, 6. Malone (Elk) 8.075, 7. Tie, Karris (Ply) and Sibert (EN) 7.85, 9. Allen (Ang) 7.8, 11. Tie, Kuhl (Waw) and DePriest (DK) 7.625, 14. Schiffli (LL) 7.3, 15. Boyer (Ang) 7.125, 16. Miller (DK) 7.05, 18. Blackburn (EN) 6.825, 20. Huffman (LL) 6.65, 21. Borrero (EN) 6.6, 27. Rasler (LL) 5.4, 28. Yoder (LL) 5.375, 30. Bench (WN) 4.35, 32. Herrera (WN) 4.125, 33. Kathary (WN) 3.625, 34. Shoemaker (WN) 3.575.
Beam (Top 6 advance to regional): 1. Blackburn (EN) 8.825, 2. Tie, Blythe (DK) and Beiswanger (EN) 8.775, 5. Evans (Ang) 8.65, 6. Carter (ES) 8.525, 8. Hutchins (Ang) 8.4, 9. Shamp (Ang) 8.375, 10. Bailey (Ang) 8.2, 14. Sibert (EN) 7.775, 15. Tie, Lindsey (EN) and Hutchinson (Ply) 7.5, 18. Fillenwarth (DK) 7.55, 22. Shoemaker (WN) 7.025, 24. Armstrong (DK) 6.725, 28. Yoder (LL) 6.625, 29. Rasler (LL) 6.425, 31. Kathary (WN) 6.2, 32. Schiffli (LL) 6.125, 33. Herrera (WN) 6.05, 35. Huffman (LL) 5.9, 36. Eicher (WN) 5.825, 37. Tie, Miller (DK) and Gagnon (War) 5.7.
Floor (Top 6 advance to regional): 1. Carter (ES) 9.275, 2. Beiswanger (EN) 9.1, 3. Blythe (DK) 9.05, 4. Evans (Ang) 9.0, 5. Hutchinson (Ply) 8.9, 6. Tie, Blackburn (EN) and Hutchins (Ang) 8.725, 8. Fillenwarth (DK) 8.7, 9. DePriest (DK) 8.625, 10. Tie, Miller (DK) and Malone (Elk) 8.6, 14. Shamp (Ang) 8.475, 16. Tie, Schiffli (LL) and Lindholm (Elk) 8.025, 19. Tie, Conrad (NorthWood) and Thiel (EN) 7.975, 21. Sibert (EN) 7.925, 22. Tie, Huffman (LL) and Meerzo (Waw) 7.775, 26. Bailey (Ang) 7.45, 27. Herrera (WN) 7.425, 28. Shoemaker (WN) 7.275, 32. Retterbush (LL) 7.05, 34. Kathary (WN) 6.85, 37. Klages (WN) 6.65, 38. Yoder (LL) 6.625.
