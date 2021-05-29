EMMA — Stringing together timely hits was going to be the key to winning Saturday’s Class 2A Westview softball sectional championship.
Fairfield (24-4) did so more often and beat the host Warriors 4-2 to advance to regionals next week.
Westview (17-6) only had three hits against Fairfield starter Kayla Miller and struggled to build on those it did get with more.
“We couldn’t, and I felt the way we warmed up and the way we hit yesterday at practice man, we were ready,” Westview coach Jeremy Williams said. “But honestly, I think the mistakes we made in the field carried over at the plate.”
Miller tossed seven innings, allowed one earned run with two walks and eight strikeouts.
“She keeps everything off balance. She got a good, not overpowering, fastball, but one that makes you have quick hands, and then she throws that wicked changeup and it breaks outside,” Williams said.
The Falcons had three errors in the first two innings, but the Warriors couldn’t take advantage fully.
Westview had runners at second and third after two errors by Fairfield, but Miller induced a pop out and a ground out back to her to end the threat.
In the second inning, Hailee Caldwell reached on an error to start the inning, and she was moved to third by a ground ball. Jocelynn Schrock put the next ball in play, a grounder to short, which allowed Caldwell to score for the 1-0 lead.
The Falcons answered right back with a two-run home run from MaKenna Steele.
Westview was able to rally in the top of the fourth. After Addie Bender drew a leadoff walk, Hope Bortner smacked a two-out double to the wall in center and plated Bender.
But Fairfield countered quickly once again.
Sydney Stutsman hit a leadoff double, then Miller singled to left to take back the lead. Carsin Stutzman followed a few batters later with a single that brought around Miller to double the lead.
The Warriors threatened in the top of the fifth after Alexys Antal’s double with two outs. Miller got another pop out to get out of the inning.
Westview only had one hitter reach the rest of the game.
In the circle, Antal tossed six innings and allowed four runs on four hits with a walk and nine strikeouts.
“She was very strong. It was just we made those mistakes that killed us in the outfield, infield, just everywhere,” Williams said.
The Warriors had three errors of their own on Saturday, including a couple of drops in the outfield.
Westview is still searching for its first sectional championship and this was one of their better chances to do it, according to Williams.
“This is probably the best season that I’ve had as a team. You end like this and you feel like the world’s falling. It’s been a horrible season, so you try to find the brightness in the season. That’s what I was telling them. There’s so many things we could talk about, but who cares,” Williams said. “We’re saying goodbye to three great seniors that’s been playing for me for eight or nine years. I’ve watched them grow up.”
