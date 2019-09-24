BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights looked like it had all of the momentum in world and led 2-0 over Central Noble in a Northeast Corner Conference volleyball match on Tuesday night, but the Cougars fought back and won the next three sets to win their sixth match in a row.
The Cougars won 16-25, 18-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-6.
Central Noble (16-3, 5-1 NECC) trailed 10-6 in the third set and needed a spark. It came in the form of junior Macy Coney, who stepped up to the serving line and served the next seven points for her team.
Coney had three aces in the middle of the 7-0 run, and Sam Brumbaugh and Bridgette Gray sprinkled in a few kills.
The Central Noble lead grew to 21-12 before the Panthers (9-9, 3-3) went on a run themselves, which included a pair of kills from Caylee Bachelor and a kill plus a block from Kalli Aaron. That burst cut the lead to 21-16, but too many errors by the Panthers allowed the Cougars to win their first set of the night and take back some momentum.
The visitors jumped out to a 6-3 lead, but couple of kills from Aaron gave Heights the start to a short run that included them taking the lead 13-11.
The Cougar offense proved to be too much once they found the rhythm. Kills from Brumbaugh, Gray and Katelyn Ayres and another ace from Coney earned Central Noble another set and tied the match 2-2.
In the fifth set, Central Noble grabbed an early lead and never looked back. Ayres had four kills in the final set, and Brumbaugh scored two more, and the Panthers could never get back into the flow of their offense.
In the final three sets, Central Noble really pressured the Panthers from the service line and made it really difficult for them to set up their offense.
Heights didn’t have any trouble in the first two sets with its offense. After an error by Central Noble tied the first set at 12-12, the Panthers went on a 13-4 run to take a 1-0 lead. The Panthers won the last seven points to take the set 25-16. Over the last 17 points, Chloe Riehl had three kills, Aaron had a kill and a block and Morgan Bachelor had an ace.
Aaron pushed the Panthers to a 9-3 lead in the second set with three aces in four points. Central Noble rallied back to tie the set 14-14, but Prairie Heights went on another run fueled by Cougar errors. Aaron also added another ace, and so did Bachelor.
The Cougars were led by Ayres with 10 kills, and Brumbaugh had eight. Kylie Urso had 25 digs for Central Noble and Jenica Berkes scored 30 assists.
The Panthers won the junior varsity and C team matches, both in three sets.
Central Noble returns home Thursday to take on Lakeland, and Prairie Heights travels to Fremont.
Bellmont 3, East Noble 0
In Decatur, the Squaws swept the Knights 25-11, 25-10, 25-19 in a Northeast 8 Conference match.
