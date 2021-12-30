LIGONIER – The girls basketball teams from West Noble and Lakeland picked up wins over Concord in the West Noble Shootout Thursday.
Tippecanoe Valley won the tournament, defeating the host Chargers 45-27 in the final game of the day.
West Noble took to the court without lead point guard Mackensy Mabie, who was ill.
The Chargers got within six late in the third quarter against Tippecanoe Valley after trailing 28-17 at the half. But the Vikings regained control, hitting two straight three-pointers to open the fourth quarter and take a 38-24 lead.
“We missed three bunnies that would have cut it to six and we couldn’t get any excitement on the floor or on the bench,” West Noble coach Jeff Burns said.
“Our goal the next five weeks is to play hard every single night. When we bring the intensity, we’re in a ball game. When we don’t, we get beat like 20 or 30.”
Junior guard Kaydence Mellott had 17 points to lead Tippecanoe Valley (10-5). Junior center Corinna Stiles added eight points.
The Chargers (5-10) had eight points from Jazmyn Smith, six points from Sherlyn Torres and five from Sara Gross.
West Noble won its first game Thursday morning 39-33 against Concord. The Minutemen led 10-3 after one quarter, then it was all Chargers in the middle two quarters. They outscored Concord 14-2 in the third quarter to take a 31-21 lead into the fourth.
“In the first game, we played very hard and played with heart and you see the end result,” Burns said. “In the second game, the intensity level was not there.”
Smith had 23 points to lead West Noble past Concord. Torres had six points and Gross scored five.
The Lakers lost to Tippecanoe Valley 54-42, then defeated the Minutemen 54-43 in the middle two games of the four-team event. Lakeland had a little less than a half-hour break between games.
The Lakers (8-9) played their first two games without leading scorer Faith Riehl, who suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn meniscus in one of her knees in the Lakers’ 41-27 victory at Westview on Dec. 21. Riehl will be further evaluated in a doctor’s appointment next Friday.
“We have to put another offense in without our leading scorer,” Lakeland coach Dale Gearheart said. But I’m proud of the girls against Concord. In the second, third and fourth quarters, we made the right decisions we didn’t make in the first quarter or late in the Tippecanoe Valley game.
“We’re looking to play a complete game. We played well enough to be in the game with Tippy Valley.”
Peyton Hartsough had five three-pointers in her 22 points to lead the Lakers past Concord (6-9). She also had six rebounds. Alivia Rasler had 17 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Freshman center Cara Schackow started and had six points. Sophomore Takaya Wallace grabbed seven rebounds.
“Wallace did not play much against Tippy Valley, then played a lot against Concord. She was physical and active,” Gearheart said. “Grace Iddings played hard.”
Against the Vikings, Hartsough had 15 points, four rebounds, three steals and three assists. Rasler had nine points, seven assists and six steals.
