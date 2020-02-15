H.S. Boys Basketball Chargers lose at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — West Noble lost to Columbia City 57-51 in a non-conference game Saturday night.
The Chargers (5-13) battled, but lost their sixth straight game. The Eagles (8-11) ended their losing streak at three games.
Columbia City won the junior varsity contest 49-37.
Prep Gymnastics Knights 4th at Logansport Invite
LOGANSPORT — East Noble was fourth in the Logansport Invitational Saturday with a team score of 94.25.
College Basketball Trine men fall at Olivet
OLIVET, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s basketball team lost its third straight game on Saturday, falling to Olivet 82-78 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association contest at the Upton Center.
The Thunder (13-10 overall) have fallen into a tie for third place in the MIAA with Adrian at 7-5. They are a game behind second-place Calvin and a game ahead of fifth-place Alma with two conference games to play.
At Olivet, Trine erased a six-point deficit late in just over a minute to tie the game at 78. But Keyon Rainey hit a jumper with 46 seconds to put the Comets in front and Olivet (6-17, 3-9) hung on.
Five Thunder players scored in double figures, led by Maurice Hunter with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Brent Cox and Langston Johnson each had 12 points. Cox, a freshman forward from Kendallville, also grabbed seven rebounds.
Eddie Thigpen had 19 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Comets.
College Wrestling Trine’s Rasler 3rd at Mid-States Invitational
CRAWFORDSVILLE — Prairie Heights High graduate Riley Rasler led Trine at the Mid-States Invitational with a third-place finish at 149 pounds Saturday at Wabash College.
Rasler was 5-1 on the afternoon. He finished his day with two technical fall victories. The junior won 19-0 over Olivet’s Jarrett Thome in the third-place match.
Indoor College Track & Field Trine breaks 3 school records at GVSU meet
ALLENDALE, Mich. — Trine University athletes set three new school records indoors at the Grand Valley State University Big Meet Friday, Evie Bultemeyer for the women in the 800-meter and mile runs and Vilis Vuskalns for the men in the 5,000-meter run.
Bultemeyer was seventh out of 46 women in the 800 in 2 minutes, 11.96 seconds in field of NCAA Division I and II and NAIA opponents. The junior set a Trine indoor record by four hundredths of a second, surpassing the previous record of 2:12 set by Trisha King in February 2015.
Bultemeyer also ran the mile and finished second out of 82 runners in 4:53.27. Her mark broke her own school record of 4:53.48 that she set last season at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championship meet.
Hailey Streff from NCAA Division II Colorado State University-Pueblo won the mile in 4:52.44. Thunder sophomore Chloe Brittain placed 50th in 5:12.86.
In the men’s 5,000-meter run, Vuskalns finished sixth overall among a field composed of NCAA Division I, II and NAIA opponents with a time of 14:47.27. His time broke the Trine indoor record by three one-hundredths of a second which was previously held by Jonathan Phillips who set the mark last year at the same GVSU Big Meet.
Junior Jack Beakas of Auburn finished just behind Vuskalns in seventh place after crossing the finish line in 14:48.99. Junior Derek Miller of Shipshewana was 24th in his heat after running a time of 15:12.88.
