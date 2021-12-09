KENDALLVILLE — East Noble senior Owen Fleck signed his letter of intent Thursday to dive at Bethel University.
"I went on a visit on campus. I really liked it there. I talked with the coach and had good communication with her. I even went to a practice and really enjoyed it. It was good environment, really fun and it fit me well," Fleck said.
Fleck likes that Bethel is a smaller program, which will help him be able to get the right amount of coaching and improve as a diver.
"I know I'm going to get the attention and the help I need. The fact that it's a Christian college was something personal for me and want to have when I go to college," Fleck said.
Fleck finished fourth in the diving portion at last season's Elkhart Sectional to advance to the Valparaiso Regional, where he finished 18th. He's looking to improve on that this season.
"I do need to get some hard dives, but I also have to get some of my dives closer to the board. I push out a lot," Fleck said.
Fleck has shown improvement year after year while with the Knights. As a freshman, he finished in 15th at the Northridge Sectional, then he ended up in ninth place his sophomore season in the sectional at Concord.
Fleck is going to miss the family atmosphere around the Knight program.
"It's a big family. Not matter what you do, it's a big family. Everybody pays attention to you and you can get the help you need. Everybody can be their best selves here," Fleck said.
Fleck plans on studying sports management while at Bethel.
"I love sports, even more than diving," Fleck said. "I'm always watching or listening to sports, so making that my career is a good fit for me."
