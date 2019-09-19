LAGRANGE — Lakeland’s girls soccer team got an own goal about 10 minutes into the second half and shut down West Noble the rest of the way to defeat the Chargers 3-2 in a semifinal match of the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Lakeland High School Thursday evening.
The match started furiously. Each team scored a goal in the first 4 minutes, 15 seconds. Sophomore Neyda Macias scored both West Noble goals in the first 10 minutes.
The Lakers had an answer for each Macias goal.
Kylee Palmer scored off a pass from Keirstin Roose to tie the game at 1. Roose had a diving header off Palmer’s crossing pass to draw the match even at 2 with 12:55 gone in the contest.
The game slowed down in the second half, and the Lakers caught a break about 10 minutes in.
Sophomore Brooklynn Olinger kicked a long ball forward into the box. The ball was headed by a Charger player and went into the net with 30:02 left in regulation time. That gave the Lakers their first lead of the match.
“It was pure luck,” Palmer said.
At that point, Lakeland coach Samir Hazbic switched goalies, replacing freshman Grace Iddings with Roose. Iddings and Roose did not see much action in the second half.
Roose easily stopped a West Noble free kick that went right at her in the middle of the half, and that was it. Lakeland possessed the ball more and Chargers midfielders and defenders had a hard time catching the Lakers when they had the ball.
“In the second half, we closed them off,” Hazbic said. “In the first half, we didn’t listen.”
Palmer said, “We didn’t envision what it would be like. But we stayed together. We played the whole field and looked for potential passes.”
West Noble coach Jorge Macias was ejected for the match midway through the second half for arguing with officials. He went on to emphatically complain about only two officials working a conference tournament semifinal.
The Chargers’ next match is at Lakeland on Monday. But first, the Lakers will host Westview in the NECC Tournament championship match at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“We want to see Westview,” Palmer said. “It will be really competitive.”
Lakeland defender Madison Keil will try to get there as soon as she can after golfing in the East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone earlier Saturday. Lakeland athletic director Roman Smith said the tee times of the Laker girls golf teams have been moved up earlier than initially scheduled to make that it possible for Keil to play soccer on Saturday.
