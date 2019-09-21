BENTON – Fairfield has returned to playing competitive football with a stingy defense leading the way. But that did not stop West Noble on Friday night.
The Chargers had the field position advantage and avoided the letdown after the big win over Angola in defeating the Falcons 38-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference Big School division game.
West Noble scored three times for 17 points on short fields after recovering three Fairfield fumbles deep in Falcon territory. Fairfield had to work much harder as Julio Macias more often than not put his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks.
It was Macias’ first football game with the Chargers since the season opener. The sophomore suffered an Achilles injury during West Noble’s 2-1 soccer loss at Goshen on Aug. 24.
“He’s a weapon,” Chargers football coach Monte Mawhorter said. “They (Fairfield) have a long way to go, especially with the offense they run.”
West Noble’s varsity defense held the Falcons’ triple option offense to 179 yards of total offense, 90 passing and 89 rushing, before Fairfield’s final drive of the contest where junior varsity players saw much of the action on both sides.
West Noble (5-0, 2-0 NECC Big) built a 25-0 lead at the half, then made up for a mistake on the opening kickoff of the second half to maintain control of the contest.
Fairfield (3-2, 0-1) kicked into the West Noble front line to start the third quarter, and the Falcons recovered on West Noble’s 45-yard line. Two plays later, Falcon quarterback Cory Lantz scored on an option keeper from 43 yards out.
West Noble answered with a touchdown drive of 69 yards in eight plays. Brandon Pruitt scored from four yards out. He had 52 of his 101 yards on that drive, including a 39-yard scamper to the Falcon 3.
“That touchdown helped wake us up,” Mawhorter said.
“We went about our business. There’s a lot of times where you can get into lulls, and some thought we wouldn’t be ready to play.”
Pruitt had 101 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries to help West Noble build on its best start since its 1981 team won the first 10 games of that campaign.
The contributions were widespread among the Chargers on Friday.
Kyle Mawhorter passed for 79 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown connection to a wide-open Gross early in the second quarter. Mawhorter also ran for 27 yards and caught a pass from Gross for eight yards.
“We took advantage of what they gave us,” Monte Mawhorter said.
Gross ran for 53 yards. Macias kicked a 33-yard field goal after Fairfield fumbled on its first offensive play of the game. Raven Slone had a touchdown run of 1 yard midway through the second quarter. Braxton Pruitt blocked a Falcon punt out of the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter.
West Noble travels to Garrett this coming Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.