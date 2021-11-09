LIGONIER — Columbia City made life very difficult for West Noble on Tuesday night.
The Eagles (2-0) suffocated the Chargers’ offense in their 67-29 victory.
West Noble (1-2) had trouble finding open passing lanes all night long. It committed three five-second penalties when trying to inbound the ball.
For as good as Columbia City was on defense, it was equally good on offense. It had four scorers reach double digits, led by Kyndra Sheets and Molly Baker each with 15 points. Rebekah Marshall had 14 points, and Addison Baxter added 10.
Jazmyn Smith was the lone Charger to reach double figures. She kept fighting until the end scoring eight of her game-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead after Marshall and Baxter each drilled a pair of three-pointers.
A drive by Alexia Mast and a putback by Sherlyn Torres got the Chargers back within two before Sheets hit back-to-back threes from the corner to make it 14-8 and forcing a timeout from West Noble coach Jeff Burns.
A basket by Smith cut the lead to five early in the second quarter, but a bucket from Baker and another three from Marshall put Columbia City up double digits, 22-12.
The Eagles finished the half on a 11-2 run and led 28-14 at the break.
Columbia City put the stop on any chance at a West Noble rally away quickly, opening the second half on by beating the Chargers down the floor before they could set up their defense and scoring 11 points in the first three minutes. The Eagles scored 15 straight before a free throw from Smith with 1.8 left in the third stopped the run.
Smith kept battling, scoring the first four West Noble baskets of fourth quarter, but the damage was done.
West Noble hosts NorthWood Friday night.
