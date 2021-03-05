LIGONIER — West Noble senior Lily Nelson signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play softball at Oakland City University.
The choice was easy for Nelson once she found out the amount of money they could offer her and the major she wants to study, which is criminology.
“I decided to choose Oakland City because for one, they gave me a really good scholarship compared to other colleges, and looking into their school I found out that they have exactly what I want. They also have this crime lab, which is really awesome,” Nelson said.
Nelson has big aspiration for her career after softball and is fine with going to a small school. It reminds her of home.
“I would like to be a detective when I’m older, and at the campus, it was really nice. It was pretty small, but that’s perfectly fine. It kind of reminded me of Ligonier,” Nelson said.
One thing that is important to Nelson is a team that is close and gets along. That’s what she likes about her future team.
“I knew they were a really close knit group, like a family,” Nelson said. “I really liked that idea, because I always like getting along with the girls. I thought it was a good environment to be in.”
During her sophomore season with the Chargers, Nelson was a .338 hitter with three home runs, seven doubles and 17 runs batted in.
